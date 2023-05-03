The new Transformers movie had to be blessed by a shaman, here’s why

Transformers 7 is set for release in June, after a five year break since 2018’s Bumblebee. The action movie sequel is a globe-trotting affair, with filming locations including London and Iceland, as well as places all over North and South America – Albuquerque, Los Angeles, New York, Montreal and Peru.

Filming even took place at a World Heritage Site, and one of the wonders of the world – Machu Picchu. Due to the sacred nature of the site, as well as its historical significance, there were strict rules in place for the filming.

“We had a shaman come in and bless the film,” Dominique Fishback told EW at CinemaCon recently. “The shaman came [to bless the site]. Butterflies remind me of my grandmother, and [afterwards] a butterfly stayed in the middle of set for 15 minutes. And then I got the butterfly to walk on my finger.” In addition to the shaman blessing, no one was allowed to eat or drink anything on the site, and they couldn’t step on any of the stones either, Fishback and her co-star Anthony Ramos revealed.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set initially in Brooklyn in 1994, with Ramos playing an electronics expert and Fishback playing an artifact researcher in a museum. It features three Transformers factions – the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons. Maximals such as a gorilla transformer and a cheetah transformer feature in the trailer.

The six Transformers movies form one of the highest grossing franchises of all time, with combined takings of nearly $5 billion. Michael Bay directed the first five films in the franchise, with the two most recent being helmed by others. Transformers 7 will be going up against Fast and Furious 10 this summer, which is part of another action movie franchise which is among the highest grossers.

