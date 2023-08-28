Is The Equalizer 3 streaming? How to watch the Denzel Washington movie

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming? If you’ve been following Robert McCall over the past three movies, you’ll know that when he turns up, one thing is guaranteed: a real ass kicking.

The Equalizer 3 marks the newest and last installment of the series that houses some of the best Denzel Washington movies. The trilogy headed by Antoine Fuqua has proved itself to be worthy of any best thriller movies list, and has introduced some truly creative ways to take down the worst villains around.

You probably want to get your hands (and eyes) on what is sure to be one of the fiercest new movies of 2023, and we can tell you how. Here’s how to watch The Equalizer 3.

Where can I watch The Equalizer 3?

The Equalizer 3 will only be available on movie theaters on Friday September 1, 2023 in the US, and on Wednesday August 30, 2023 in the UK.

That means that those across the pond will be able to watch Denzel back in action a little earlier than the rest. But no worries — there’s not that long of a wait, either way.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

Right now, The Equalizer 3 isn’t on streaming, and it will be a theatrical exclusive for the first few weeks of release.

Of course, we don’t doubt it’ll end up on one of the best streaming services in the near future, it’s just a matter of where and when. As far as we can tell, the streaming rights for The Equalizer franchise are all over the place.

As it stands, the first movie is available to stream on Starz and to rent or buy on Amazon Prime. The second movie is available to stream on Hulu and is also available on Prime.

Is The Equalizer 3 on Netflix?

Right now, The Equalizer 3 isn’t on Netflix, though it may end up on there down the road.

Sony does have a deal with Netflix, so it may come to pass that all three movies wind up on the platform at some point. While you’re waiting, find out about the latest Netflix price if you’re not already signed up, and check out everything new on Netflix this month. There’s plenty of great Netflix movies to be seen!

Is The Equalizer 3 on Disney Plus?

It’s unlikely that The Equalizer 3 will ever end up on Disney Plus.

Although some of the best action movies do exist on the platform (mostly superhero-based), Disney doesn’t usually go in for the gritter, violent fare. But if you’re looking to see what’s on the House of Mouse’s platform, check out all the best Disney movies, and see what’s new on Disney Plus.

Is The Equalizer 3 on Prime Video?

We expect The Equalizer 3 will end up on Prime Video shortly after the theatrical run comes to an end.

Both of the previous Equalizer movies are available to rent or buy on the service, so it makes sense that the third one would join them eventually. Check out all the best Amazon Prime movies and see what’s new on Amazon Prime Video these days.

Is The Equalizer 3 on Blu-ray?

It’s looking like The Equalizer 3 will wind up having a physical release at some stage.

Since both the previous movies are available on physical media, including Blu-ray, it makes sense that suppliers would want to provide fans with the complete trilogy in that form. Fingers crossed we won’t have too long of a wait!

