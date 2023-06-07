Is The Flash streaming? How to watch the new DC movie

Is The Flash streaming? Before James Gunn takes over the reins of the DC Universe, there are a few projects left to release from the old regime. One of those is a particularly strange one, in the shape of time travel oddity The Flash.

The Flash release date is almost upon us, giving Ezra Miller the central role of the DCU‘s fast-talking, fast-moving hero for the first time since team-up Justice League. We don’t know what role there will be for The Flash cast in new movies to come, but check out our The Flash review to see how the characters do in the spotlight.

So, if you think The Flash could be one of the best superhero movies of the year and one of the best movies DC has produced to date, you’ll want to know how to watch The Flash. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered, and we’ll have the information with you as quick as… well, as quick as a flash.

Where can I watch The Flash?

The Flash is out in cinemas from Friday June 16, 2023, and it’s exclusive to theaters for now.

If you want to catch the latest antics of DC’s speedster, then you’ll have to speed along to the multiplex. Though once you’ve read our ‘how fast is The Flash?‘ guide, you might regret not wearing the right shoes.

Is The Flash streaming?

The Flash isn’t streaming just yet, as the movie is only out in cinemas. Of course, The Flash will show up on some of the best streaming services eventually. But for now, you’ll have to head out to your nearest theater.

Is The Flash on Netflix?

No, The Flash isn’t on Netflix, and we think it’s unlikely to join the catalog in the near future. DC movies are distributed by Warner Bros, which owns its own streamer: Max (formerly HBO Max). We’d expect The Flash to end up there first, before Netflix.

Is The Flash on Disney Plus?

You can’t stream The Flash on Disney Plus now, and we think it’s unlikely you’ll ever see it there. Disney owns the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Warner Bros. controls the DCU. So the Mouse House isn’t likely to stream a rival studio’s movie on its platform.

Is The Flash on Prime Video?

The Flash isn’t on Prime Video at the moment, but you’ll likely be able to rent or buy it there before the end of 2023. After the theatrical window has closed, we’d expect to see The Flash available as a premium rental through Amazon.

Is The Flash on Blu-ray?

It’s cinema only for The Flash right now, but we’d expect to see it on Blu-ray before the end of the year. The most devoted DC fans will definitely get the chance to add The Flash to their collection at some point.

That’s everything we know about how to watch The Flash, but stay where you are because we’ve got plenty more to tell you about the DC movie. We’ve dug deep into the DC canon for our General Zod explained guide, and answered questions including ‘is Christian Bale in The Flash?‘ and ‘is Michelle Pfeiffer in The Flash?‘.

As for the future, we’ve explained how The Flash adds James Gun to the DCU and provided all of the details on the Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters plan. We’ve also offered some advice, with five things we want to see from James Gunn’s new DCU, and one we don’t.