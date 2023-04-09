The 10 Best Denzel Washington movies

What are the best Denzel Washington movies? Washington is one of the most accomplished household names in Hollywood, with a film career spanning decades.

It’s hard to know where to start, considering he’d appear in many a film fan’s best actors of all time, but we’ve combed through his work to bring you a list of the crème de la crème.

When it comes to the best Denzel Washington movies, we’ve got you covered with his finest action movies and the ilk.

The best Denzel Washington movies:

Unstoppable

Out of Time

The Taking of Pelham 123

Glory

Flight

Crimson Tide

The Equalizer

Fences

Training Day

Malcolm X

10. Unstoppable (2010)

The final collaboration between Denzel Washington and director Tony Scott, this thriller movie pairs Washington with Star Trek‘s Chris Pine.

Washington stars as an experienced train engineer who aids Pine’s rookie in stopping a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals. Tense and exciting, Unstoppable follows the classic ‘rookie paired with vet’ formula.

9. Out of Time (2003)

This modern noir follows a Floridian sheriff whose affair with a married woman comes back to bite him.

This is one of those thrillers where things begin to pile up, and before he knows it, our leading man is knee-deep in salacious drama and problems. Washington is by far the best part of this movie.

8. The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

One of those movies that sit on your dad’s DVD shelf — never touched, but god forbid you suggest getting rid of it. And he has a point, this second train movie in Denzel’s filmography (what’s up with that?) is an action-packed race against the clock.

In the crime movie remake, Washington plays a working man who gets wrapped up in a hostage crisis. It’s like Die Hard, but without the repertoire of a cop.

7. Glory (1989)

Washington won his first of a few Oscars for his performance in this Civil War epic.

Starring as the supporting character Private Trip, Washington showcased his hair-raising range in the war movie, and did it alongside Morgan Freeman of all people.

6. Flight (2012)

Perhaps the movie he’s most universally recognised for, Flight follows the pilot Whip Whitaker, whose battle with addiction is revealed after he has to intervene to stop a plane crash.

The airplane movie has subtle suspense in excess, and you’ll forgive the occasional slow place because Washington is just that good in his restrained performance.

5. Crimson Tide (1995)

Washington is no stranger to playing a lawman, and in Crimson Tide does so again.

The first of his drama movies with Scott, this is often said to be the best of the bunch. The story sets Gene Hackman‘s submarine captain against his second in command, Washington. The movie’s mostly one-location setting gives it a claustrophobic feel that adds to the mental sparring between the two.

It’s a confident and cool outing that has total confidence in its steely performances to carry it.

4. The Equalizer

Perhaps the most popular Washinton movies, we’re deep into this world with The Equalizer 3 release date on the way.

These action movies see Denzel dial intensity and rage up to 11, and prove he’s more than just a drama man. He can beat up bad guys, too. Washington stars as ex-Special Forces agent Robert McCall, and you better hope you’re not on his list.

3. Fences

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1985 play of the same name, Fences is a showcase not just for Washington’s prowess but DCU actor Viola Davis’ too.

This pairing on screen together was an absolute treat — as much of a cemented star as Washinton is, it’s the full package that makes the period drama what it is.

2. Training Day

Washington won his second Oscar for his role as the dirty LAPD detective Alonzo Harris. He starred alongside Ethan Hawke in the role of his rookie cop, and Training Day‘s thrills come from never being able to pin Alonzo down.

It’s an exciting story of corruption and morality, and the unpredictable turns in Washington’s performance make it stand out amongst the similar movies in his catalogue.

1. Malcolm X

A riveting Spike Lee joint, Washington’s performance in Malcolm X looms large over the movie. The tale of the murdered civil rights leader is an achievement in biopic filmmaking, and one of the best movies to bring a colossal figure to screen.

Washington fully embodied all the role entailed, and leaves a powerful lasting impression when the film fades to black, leaving nothing but the memory and ideals of the titan at the centre of it.

There you have it. For more suggestions, check out the best Tom Cruise movies and best Matt Damon movies. Or, find out about the new movies coming soon.