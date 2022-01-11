Everything new on Amazon Prime this January

It’s time to kick off 2022 with a bang, and luckily the streaming service Amazon Prime is here and ready to gift its subscribers with an impressive list of new movies and TV series to keep us all entertained for the following month.

But what exactly is fresh in on the platform this January, you ask. Fear not because we have the full list down below. From classic films to new seasons of hit shows, there is plenty to pick. Some big titles to dive into The Village, the comedy movie Napoleon Dynamite, and the release of the animated movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Other notable titles hitting Amazon Prime in January are the sci-fi series Stargate, Blacklist, and George Clooney’s The Tender Bar.

Pretty exciting, right? Well, brace yourself because there is even more. Below is the complete list of everything hitting Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK in January 2022. If you want to sign up for Prime membership, you can claim a 30-day free trial by clicking our link here. Now without further ado, let’s get into it.

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime in the US for January 2022:

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 1

127 Hours

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Bringing Down The House

Crazy Heart

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy At The Gates

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Fat Albert

Follow the Money Season 1

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

John Tucker Must Die

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

Kick-Ass

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South Season 1

Like Mike

Mad Money

Made Of Honor

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV: Ghost Protocol

More Than A Game

Mr. 3000

My Week With Marilyn

Mystery Team

Napoleon Dynamite

Once

Poetic Justice

Predator

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Saving Private Ryan

Secrets In The Water

Shallow Hal

Shopgirl

Sinister

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Accidental Wolf Season 1

The Taking Of Pelham 1 – 3

The Descendants

The Family Stone

The Great Debaters

The Missing

The Preacher’s Wife

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Waitress

When A Man Loves A Woman

Words And Pictures

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 5

Deadly Detention

The Student

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 7

The Tender Bar

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 10

Colombiana

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 12

A Sort Of Homecoming

The Intouchables

Squadgoals

Twinsanity

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 13

The Master

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Do, Re & Mi

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 21

As We See It Season 1

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 28

Needle In A Timestack

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime in the UK for January 2022:

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 2

The Blacklist Season 1 to 5

500 Days of Summer

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 3

Armageddon

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 4

Black Swan

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 7

The Tender Bar

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 8

Dead Poets Society

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 11

The Grand Budapest Hotel

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 12

The Father

High Fidelity

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 17

Juno

Me, Myself and Irene

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 19

Moulin Rouge!

Office Space

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 21

The Proposal

My Son

As We See It Season 1

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 25

Signs

Unbreakable

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 26

Sunshine

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 27

There’s Something About Mary

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 28

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1

The Village

Copshop

What’s on Amazon Prime – January 29

The Waterboy

And there you have it, the full list of everything coming to Amazon Prime in January 2022 for our US and UK readers. For more streaming picks, here is our list of the best Amazon Prime movies.

