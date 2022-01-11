Everything new on Amazon Prime this January

It’s time to kick off 2022 with a bang, and luckily the streaming service Amazon Prime is here and ready to gift its subscribers with an impressive list of new movies and TV series to keep us all entertained for the following month.
But what exactly is fresh in on the platform this January, you ask. Fear not because we have the full list down below. From classic films to new seasons of hit shows, there is plenty to pick. Some big titles to dive into The Village, the comedy movie Napoleon Dynamite, and the release of the animated movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Other notable titles hitting Amazon Prime in January are the sci-fi series Stargate, Blacklist, and George Clooney’s The Tender Bar.
Pretty exciting, right? Well, brace yourself because there is even more. Below is the complete list of everything hitting Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK in January 2022. If you want to sign up for Prime membership, you can claim a 30-day free trial by clicking our link here. Now without further ado, let’s get into it.
Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime in the US for January 2022:
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 1
- 127 Hours
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Bringing Down The House
- Crazy Heart
- Deja Vu
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- Enemy At The Gates
- Eve’s Bayou
- Facing Ali
- Fat Albert
- Follow the Money Season 1
- Good Hair
- I Think I Love My Wife
- John Tucker Must Die
- Judge Dredd
- Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
- Kick-Ass
- Fastest Cars in the Dirty South Season 1
- Like Mike
- Mad Money
- Made Of Honor
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV: Ghost Protocol
- More Than A Game
- Mr. 3000
- My Week With Marilyn
- Mystery Team
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Once
- Poetic Justice
- Predator
- Push
- Red Tails
- Runaway Bride
- S.W.A.T.
- Saving Private Ryan
- Secrets In The Water
- Shallow Hal
- Shopgirl
- Sinister
- Sister Act
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Stargate
- Super Troopers
- The Accidental Wolf Season 1
- The Taking Of Pelham 1 – 3
- The Descendants
- The Family Stone
- The Great Debaters
- The Missing
- The Preacher’s Wife
- The Prestige
- The Sapphires
- Traitor
- Unfaithful
- The Village
- Waitress
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- Words And Pictures
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 5
- Deadly Detention
- The Student
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 7
- The Tender Bar
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 10
- Colombiana
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 12
- A Sort Of Homecoming
- The Intouchables
- Squadgoals
- Twinsanity
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 13
- The Master
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 14
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- Do, Re & Mi
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 21
- As We See It Season 1
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 28
- Needle In A Timestack
Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime in the UK for January 2022:
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 2
- The Blacklist Season 1 to 5
- 500 Days of Summer
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 3
- Armageddon
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 4
- Black Swan
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 7
- The Tender Bar
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 8
- Dead Poets Society
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 11
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 12
- The Father
- High Fidelity
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 14
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 17
- Juno
- Me, Myself and Irene
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 19
- Moulin Rouge!
- Office Space
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 21
- The Proposal
- My Son
- As We See It Season 1
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 25
- Signs
- Unbreakable
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 26
- Sunshine
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 27
- There’s Something About Mary
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 28
- The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1
- The Village
- Copshop
What’s on Amazon Prime – January 29
- The Waterboy
And there you have it, the full list of everything coming to Amazon Prime in January 2022 for our US and UK readers. For more streaming picks, here is our list of the best Amazon Prime movies.
If you use alternate streaming services, check out our guides on what’s new on Netflix and what’s new on Disney Plus.
