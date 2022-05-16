Succession cast – who are the stars of HBO’s best TV series?

Who is in the Succession cast? The Roy family may well be the most messed up family in TV series history, with the intense battle for control of the WayStar Royco empire now spanning three thrilling seasons. We’ve seen Kendall rap, Shiv get married, Roman send a dick pic to his dad, and Connor run for President. All the while, Logan has nearly died a few times, but he’s still the top dog of the Roy kingdom.

Succession has given us some of the best acting on the small screen, which is partly due to the incredible writing on the drama series, but also massively down to the talented actors who form the Succession cast.

These actors are now such a big part of our life, with the ongoing trials and tribulations of the siblings’ battle with their manipulative patriarch making the Succession season 4 release date one of the most hotly-anticipated dates in the television calendar. So, let’s take a look at who the Succession cast is, and where you may know them all from.

Who’s in the Succession cast?

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Jeremy Strong – Kendall Roy

Succession may be an ensemble piece, but if you had to pick a lead character, it would be Jeremy Strong’s, Kendall Roy. Kendall is the self-proclaimed eldest child of the Roy family (much to the chagrin of Connor, who is actually older), and the sibling who is most intent on taking over the family business.

Strong has garnered an enormous amount of critical praise and awards for his performances in Succession, with this role certainly becoming the one he is most synonymous with now, and rightly so. However, of all the Succession cast, Jeremy Strong does have one of the more extensive movie careers, too.

2012 was a particularly prolific year for Strong, where he appeared in five movies, including two Oscar-winning efforts; the Steven Spielberg movie Lincoln, and Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty. It seems Strong has a thing for movies based on a true story, in fact, having also nabbed roles in Ava DuVernay’s Selma, joining forces with Bigelow again for Detroit, and most recently, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Brian Cox – Logan Roy

WayStar Royco, and indeed Succession itself, wouldn’t be what it is today without the ruthless, relentless Logan Roy. The daddy, the king, the man sitting pretty at the top of the food chain, Logan Roy is not a particularly nice man, but my word, he’s a joy to watch.

Brian Cox is perfect as the swearing, selfish, and stubborn supreme leader of the media conglomerate, and if you thought Jeremy Strong had a decent filmography, the veteran Scotsman Brian Cox has him beat all day long, just like he does in the show. In a career spanning almost 60 years, Cox has appeared in various TV series and is an avid theatre performer, with an unthinkable 235 credits to his name.

Cox has worked with filmmakers like Michael Mann on his ‘80s movie Manhunter, he appeared in the ‘90s movie Braveheart, and he had a role in Wes Anderson’s sophomore hit Rushmore. He has also played a part in huge franchises from the 2000s like the Jason Bourne movies, the original X-Men trilogy, as well as Troy and David Fincher’s detective movie Zodiac.

Sarah Snook – Shiv Roy

In what is very much a male-dominated pool of sharks swinging their dicks around, Shiv Roy is one of the fiercest members of the Roy family. She is smart, driven, savvy, and quite simply knows how to get shit done.

From political aspirations, to setting her sights on the whole RoyCo domain, Shiv is almost definitely the most capable sibling and probably the most mentally stable, though that isn’t saying a lot. Her only real weakness is the fact she is a daddy’s girl at heart, and unfortunately, daddy doesn’t want her to play with his toys.

Sarah Snook’s movie career hasn’t quite taken off yet, but we’re sure that is bound to change in the coming years. Her most notable part was a supporting role opposite Ethan Hawke in the sci-fi movie Predestination. She has also had small roles in Steve Jobs and Pieces of a Woman.

Kieran Culkin – Roman Roy

Despite the very serious, business jargon and matters of companies and stock shares in Succession, there is always a razor-sharp comedic twist to proceedings. Much of that humour comes from Roman Roy, the youngest sibling of the family and the joker in the pack.

Roman has aspirations of his own, and hopes that sticking close to his papa can bring him the keys to the empire, but unfortunately it just seems to highlight his ineptitude more and more. From blowing up a rocket, to sending Logan a picture of his penis, Roman just can’t seem to get it right.

Kieran Culkin is the younger brother of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, but he’s managed to forge a pretty good career for himself, too. His most notable role in the film industry is in Edgar Wright’s comedy movie Scott Pilgrim vs The World, and he most recently appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move from 2021.

Alan Ruck – Connor Roy

Whatever Kendall says, Connor Roy is the true firstborn of Logan Roy. Sadly, he is a bit of a joke among his family, mainly due to the fact that he always has a new madcap idea for how to live his life; be it his escort-turned-girlfriend Willa, or his whimsical pursuit of the Oval Office.

A long time ago, Alan Ruck was playing a fresh-faced Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, despite actually being 30 years old at the time. He also had a role in the 1994 action movie Speed, the disaster movie Twister, and most recently appeared in the 2021 horror movie Freaky.

Nicholas Braun – Greg Hirsch

Oh, Cousin Greg, you wonderful fool. When it comes to climbing the corporate ladder, no one does it better than Gregory Hirsch, the bumbling great-nephew of Logan Roy. He may have started out as a lowly mascot for the WayStar Royco theme parks in season 1, but by the end of season 3, Greg finds himself in line for the throne of Luxembourg and in the midst of a legal battle with Greenpeace.

As one half of our favourite couple on Succession, Nicholas Braun is so endearing and fun to watch, especially when he’s joined by Tom Wambsgans. But don’t be fooled, this kid might not be as clueless as he makes out.

Nicholas Braun actually appeared in a superhero movie long before the birth of the MCU, when he starred in the kids movie Sky High back in 2005. More recently, Braun brought his awkward humour to the tension-filled drama movie Zola.

Matthew Macfadyen – Tom Wambsgans

You can’t make a Tomlette, without breaking a few Gregs. Despite the constant battles between those who bear the surname Roy, Tom Wambsgans may just be the best character in Succession, and perhaps the one most likely to reach the very top of the RoyCo empire.

What is so fascinating about Tom is that we simultaneously see him being cuckolded by his wife Shiv, mocked by his brothers-in-law, and forced to play boar on the floor by his evil father-in-law, but we also see him relish in flexing his own power over people like Cousin Greg, too.

Tom Wambsgans is played by Matthew Macfadyen, a British actor most recognisable for his iconic hand flex in the romance movie Pride and Prejudice. More recently, he had a brief role as the HR rep from hell in The Assistant, opposite Ozark star Julia Garner. And, just this year, he has appeared in the war movie Operation Mincemeat.

So, there we have it, those are the main players from the Succession cast, and a little information about where you may have seen these actors before.