Rings of Power cast: who are the stars of the Lord of the Rings series

Who are the main actors in the Rings of Power cast? The new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power, on streaming service Amazon Prime, explores the creation of the titular magic rings of power. It is set thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings movies, but it still contains some Lord of the Rings characters who we already know.

On top of those, the fantasy drama series has also introduced audiences to a huge cast of new characters, who come from each and every corner of Middle-earth. There are some actors you might know, and plenty who you may have never seen before. So, to help us figure it all out before Rings of Power season 2, let’s do a rundown of the who’s who in the Rings of Power cast.

Who is in the Rings of Power cast?

Morfyyd Clark as Galadriel

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin

Sophia Nomvete as Disa

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot

Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows

Joseph Mawle as Adar

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Morfyyd Clark – Galadriel

Following in the footsteps of Cate Blanchett, Morfydd Clark leads the Rings of Power series as the powerful Elven lady Galadriel. In the series, Galadriel in raw and angry at having lost her brother Finrod. She is hunting Sauron for revenge, but he may be closer to her than she realises.

Before Rings of Power, Morfyyd Clarke was best known for her role in the horror movie Saint Maud. However, she has lots of acting credits and has also starred in the His Dark Materials series and the period comedy movie The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Charlie Vickers – Halbrand

If you haven’t seen Rings of Power yet, now’s your chance to look away because there’s about to be a major spoiler. While Charlie Vickers is one of the co-leads of the series as the reluctant king of the Southlands Halbrand, that is only a hidden identity taken on by Sauron. That’s right – Charlie Vickers plays the servant of Morgoth himself.

For the entirety of his time on the series Vickers is alongside Clark’s Galadriel, and Galadriel and Halbrand’s relationship deepens into something close to romance before the reveal is made. Prior to starring in Rings of Power, Vickers starred in an Australian comedy movie and an Italian drama series. This is, by far, his biggest role to date.

Robert Aramayo – Elrond

Robert Aramayo had the difficult task of trying to create a new version of the Elven lord Elrond after Hugo Weaving’s take on the Lord of the Rings character in the Peter Jackson movies. He leads the series along with Clark, and the majority of his onscreen time is spent in negotiations with the Dwarves as he attempts to gain access to their secret Mithril, in the belief that it will save the Elven race.

Before beginning his time in Middle-earth, Aramayo was known for his role as young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. He also had an appearance in the action movie The King’s Man as Sergeant Major Atkins.

Charles Edwards – Celebrimbor

Charles Edwards plays one of the most important characters in Middle-earth history, as the Elf Celebrimbor. Celebrimbor was the forger of the three magic rings of the Elves, and he unintentionally helped Sauron in his plan to create a master ring – the One Ring – that would later become a scourge of Middle-earth. Alongside his role as Celebrimbor, Edwards is best known for his time on the drama series The Crown as Sir Martin Charteris, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s closest and most trusted advisors.

Maxim Baldry – Isildur

Again, Isildur goes down as one of the most influential figures in the history of Middle-earth (that’s a running theme with the Rings of Power characters, if you hadn’t noticed). In Rings of Power, we meet Isildur as a young and ambitious Numenorean, and we know he will later become the founder of the kingdom of Gondor, and the man who destroys Sauron.

Maxim Baldry is the actor tasked with bringing Isildur to life in Rings of Power, and it’s his biggest role since playing the young French boy in Mr Bean’s Holiday. Yep, that was him. Mind-blowing, right?

Owain Arthur – Prince Durin

Prince Durin quickly became a fan favourite character on the series thanks to his long friendship with Elrond, and his devotion to his wife Disa. In the series, the Dwarf lord is played by Owain Arthur, who is an actor best known for his stage performances.

Sophia Nomvete – Disa

Disa is the bold, confident, and ambitious wife of Prince Durin who convinces him to re-forge his relationship with Elrond. She also stokes the tension between Prince Durin and his father, believing that her husband has the better instincts for leadership.

Disa is portrayed by Sophie Nomvete, whose other acting credits are limited, but include a minor role in the new Netflix series Wednesday. That relative lack of experience will come as a shock, because Nomvete gives one of the most memorable (and entertaining) performances in the entire series.

Ismael Cruz Córdova – Arondir

Ismael Cruz Córdova is a Puerto Rican actor who plays the Silvan Elf Arondir. Arondir is an Elf who is tasked with the defence of the Southlands, and he gets tangled up in the battle between Adar and the Southlanders. He gets some great action sequences, and is also in a rare human-elf relationship, being romantically involved with Bronwyn.

Cruz Córdova is known for his time on the kids series Sesame Street, but has also appeared in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian as Qin, and in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Netflix series.

Nazanin Bondai – Bronwyn

Played by Nazanin Bondai, Bronwyn becomes the leaders of the Southlanders as they resist the attacks from Adar and his Orcs. She is romantically involved with Arondir, and their romance is one of the main sub-plots in the series.

Before her time on Rings of Power began, Bondai had major roles in the thriller series Homeland, and on the comedy series How I Met Your Mother. She also had a cameo role in the superhero movie Iron Man, and did voice work for the science fiction movie Passengers.

Markella Kavenagh – Nori Brandyfoot

Markella Kavenagh is one of the leads of the fantasy series as the young Harfoot hobbit Nori Brandyfoot. She is adventurous and generous of spirit, but those tendencies often get her into unexpected trouble. Rings of Power is Kevenagh’s biggest role, and before she was cast in the series she starred in Australian TV series and the movie True History of the Kelly Gang.

Lenny Henry – Sadoc Burrows

Lenny Henry is a veteran of British TV, and it shows. The actor has starred in the sci-fi series Doctor Who, the Netflix series The Sandman, and he will play’s a leading character in the prequel Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. He was one of the few characters who didn’t survive the first season of the series, so poor old Sadoc won’t be returning for future instalments of Rings of Power, unless it’s in the form of flashbacks.

Joseph Mawle – Adar

Adar is the corrupted Elf who leads the Orcs. He treats them like his children, and he plans to trigger the eruption of a volcano to cover the Southlands in darkness and smog to make it a suitable environment for them. He is played by Jospeh Mawle, who gives one of the most engaging performances in the series.

Before taking on his role as the Middle-earth villain, Joseph Mawle was best known for his role as Benjen Stark on Game of Thrones. Benjen was the brother of Ned Stark, who left Winterfell to become a Ranger of the Night’s Watch.

Daniel Weyman – The Stranger

Again, this one contains a sizable spoiler. You’ve been warned. Daniel Waymen plays the myterious character the Stranger in Rings of Power – a being who fell to Middle-earth in a blaze of fire. At the end of the series, it was revealed that the Stranger was actually one of the Istari, and is most likely Gandalf. Knowing that, Weyman (previously best known as a stage actor) gives a decent performance as the famous Wizard, though it may well be impossible to ever usurp Ian McKellen’s take on the character.

And that’s it for our rundown of the Rings of Power cast. There are other side characters, too, who we will undoubtedly get to know more as the series progresses. For more on Middle-earth, check out our guide to The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date, as well as our guide to its characters Helm Hammerhand, Éowyn, Hèra, Fréaláf Hildeson, Freca the Dunlending, and Wulf the Dunlending.