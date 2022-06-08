The Boys cast – who are the stars of the Prime Video series?

Who is in The Boys cast? The world is obsessed with comic book movies nowadays, ever since the inception of the MCU changed the face of the cinematic landscape forever. But, while MCU movies deliver nice, inoffensive family movie fun, streaming service Prime Video had other ideas with their superhero offering, The Boys. The TV series is ultra-violent, packed full of profanities, and is most certainly not child-friendly.

Ever since the sci-fi series first aired on Prime Video back in 2019, the show has gained a huge following for its distinctly different take on heroes and villains, becoming one of the most popular products that the streaming platform has to offer. A big part of the appeal of this series is the range of fantastic characters that are brought to life by The Boys cast.

There are some familiar faces among The Boys cast, and some relatively new kids on the block, so if you’re wondering where you’ve seen the actors before or want to know where you can see them next, we’ve got you covered right here with our breakdown of the major players.

Karl Urban – Billy Butcher

Arguably the biggest name and most recognisable face in the entire cast of The Boys is Karl Urban. The actor has played a part in various huge franchises like the MCU, Star Trek, and The Lord of the Rings.

The New Zealand born performer may have a dodgy British accent in The Boys, but his performances as Skurge in the MCU timeline, Bones in the new Star Trek movies, and Eomer in the Lord of the Rings movies are all brilliant.

And, let’s not forget his iconic take on the brutal law enforcer of Mega City-One in the 2012 sci-fi movie Dredd. We would give anything to see him reprise that role!

Antony Starr – The Homelander

It’s hard to believe that The Boys is something of a breakout role for Antony Starr, whose villainous turn as Homelander is one of the standout elements of the show. Before this role, Starr had appeared in a string of TV series, most notably a leading role in the drama series Banshee.

Starr imbues Homelander with such an unsettling energy that makes him equally captivating and also downright despicable. While he will probably always be synonymous with this role now, he does have a key role in an upcoming Guy Ritchie movie and a starring role in a new horror movie in the near future, too.

Jack Quaid – Hughie Campbell

Jack Quaid is the son of veteran actor Dennis Quaid and rom-com movie queen Meg Ryan, but his rise to fame is more than just a by-product of nepotism. Quaid has forged his own path, working in a load of short films, before hitting the big time in The Boys.

The young actor’s first role was in the fantasy movie The Hunger Games, where he played Marvel. Since then, he’s appeared in the comedy movie Logan Lucky, the newest instalment of the Scream franchise, and provided a voice for the animated movie Smallfoot. Quaid is also one of the many names attached to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer movie.

Erin Moriarty – Annie January

While The Boys is certainly the biggest gig to date for Erin Moriarty, there’s a good chance you’ll have seen her face on your screen before. Moriarty is actually no stranger to the world of superheroes, after appearing in the first season of Marvel TV series Jessica Jones, where she played Hope Shlottman.

She has also had small roles in the brilliant True Detective, the drama movie Captain Fantastic, and an uncredited role in Kong: Skull Island. Moriarty will be starring in two movies next year – a horror movie called True Haunting, and a drama called Catching Dust – so look out for those if you’re a fan of Stargirl!

Jensen Ackles – Soldier Boy

This guy is a new face for The Boys season 3, but we’re pretty sure you’ll be familiar with Jensen Ackles already. The cornerstone of his career has been the Supernatural franchise, in which he has played Dean Winchester since 2005.

Ackles’ career is largely rooted in small-screen roles, appearing in the likes of classic 2000s television shows such as Smallville and Dawson’s Creek. He first really made a name for himself in the long-running soap opera, Days of our Lives, where he played Eric Brady for nearly 450 episodes.

Karen Fukuhara – Kimiko Miyashiro

If you’re a fan of comic book movies, you’ve probably seen Karen Fukuhara before. Prior to showing up as Kimiko in The Boys, Fukuhara joined the DCEU as Katana in Suicide Squad. Despite the huge potential for this character, the DCEU movie did her dirty and basically forgot she existed.

Fukuhara was part of the animated series Star Wars Visions for the episode titled The Village Bride, where she provided the voice of F. In the very near future, she will also star in the thriller movie Bullet Train, which is due for release in the summer of 2022.

Chace Crawford – The Deep

Sadly, ever since he made a name for himself in the hit TV series Gossip Girl, Chace Crawford found himself typecast and boxed-in, unable to forge a credible career on the big screen.

His role as Nate in Gossip Girl is arguably still his most notable credit, but The Boys is certainly changing his image, as he plays very much against type with his portrayal of the problematic hero The Deep.

Domininque McElligott – Queen Maeve

The original matriarch of The Seven may have met her maker at the hands of Homelander, but there are plenty of chances for you to check out the career of Queen Maeve actor Dominique McElligott if you know where to look.

McElligott had a recurring role in the popular Netflix series House of Cards, playing Hannah Conway in seasons 5 and 6 of the show. Further back, she appeared in the hilarious comedy The Guard in 2011, and the brilliant sci-fi movie Moon in 2009.

Jessie Usher – A-Train

After plugging away in various bit-part roles in TV series through the years, Jessie Usher finally saw his fortunes shift when The Boys helped his career take off.

Usher hasn’t done much on the big screen, but he has bagged roles in legacy sequels such as Shaft, where he played Samuel L. Jackson’s son, and the disaster movie Independence Day: Resurgence, where he played Will Smith’s son. We can think of worse movie dads, for sure!

Laz Alonso – Mother’s Milk

Believe it or not, but Laz Alonso actually has one of the more impressive, prolific, and eclectic careers of anyone in The Boys. Sure, most of his credits have been supporting roles, but the actor has actually been in some really big projects in his time.

Alonso has appeared in the war movie Jarhead, the musical movie Stomp the Yard, Kathryn Bigelow’s 2017 movie Detroit, and Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man. He has also nabbed roles in huge franchises like Avatar, and showed up in two Fast and Furious movies.

Elisabeth Shue – Madelyn Stillwell

Older viewers were probably well aware of Elisabeth Shue long before she played Madelyn Stillwell, the owner of The Seven. Shue was a veritable star of the ‘80s, when she had key roles in The Karate Kid, and the Back to the Future franchise.

This success carried on into the ‘90s, when she returned to the time travel movie franchise as Jennifer. Her career stalled a little bit post-millennium, but has seemingly got right back on track since The Boys, and has even reprised her role as Ali in the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai.

So, there’s your extensive guide to who’s who in The Boys cast. If you want to learn more about other great ensembles, check out our breakdown of the Succession cast.