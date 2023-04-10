How to run a media empire, according to Logan Roy

Succession may be full of morally bankrupt individuals who would kick their own grandmother down the stairs if it meant they could climb the corporate ladder, but the TV series does hold a very valuable lesson. And no, we’re not talking about the Wambsgans family recipe for a ‘Tomlette’.

Among all the Succession characters, there is one man who just seems to win time and time again, and that is Logan Roy. He’s unfathomably rich (here’s exactly how rich Logan Roy is), has the power to manipulate the President of the United States, and appears pretty much invincible.

If you’re looking to build your own successful media empire like Waystar Royco, you’ve come to the right place. Here at The Digital Fix, we have studied every single Succession episode and developed what we call the ‘L.O.G.A.N system,’ a five-step, fool proof plan to help any budding entrepreneur reach the very top.

L – Love no one

Everybody knows the world of business is no place for emotions. To be successful, you need to clear your mind and soul of any distractions. Become a Jedi of the corporate sphere and reject any and all attachments. Then, and only then, will you be ready to dominate the business world.

It’s essential you be horrible to your family. If your children ask for anything, tell them to fuck off and build their own pile. You cannot let anyone in; you cannot trust anyone. Love is the currency of the impoverished.

O – Own everything

Wealth breeds wealth, it’s as simple as that. Once you have money, you should buy everything you possibly can, even if you don’t want it. If another company is struggling, squeeze them and buy them out so you can make them successful. And if another company dares to be successful without you, buy them, too. If the drama series has taught us anything, it’s that greed is, most certainly, good.

It’s not just about money, though. The key to building a successful media conglomerate is to mark your territory, not only externally but internally, too. Prevent power-hungry subordinates by taking a piss in your son’s office. That ought to do the trick.

G – Growl

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, so you need to harness your animalistic side. Develop a formidable growl to let anyone and everyone know not to mess with you. Like a lion in the wild, you will rise up the food chain very quickly if you can scare off other predators with loud noises and a few choice curse words.

A – Admit to nothing

Admission is guilt. If fingers are ever pointed in your direction, just deny everything. Unless it’s a good thing people are accusing you of, then it was all your idea, and you should accept the praise. But otherwise, simply select a blood sacrifice and let other people take the blame for any wrongdoings that may or may not have occurred under your rule.

In a similar vein, you should also never, ever apologise to anyone. What do you have to be sorry for, anyway? You can do whatever you want, to whoever you want, and you should never let a few snivelling kids make you feel bad for your actions.

N – Narcissism

At the end of the day, to be the best, you have to believe you are the best. Nobody else can do what you can do, especially not your useless children or the sycophants running around the bullpen. So make sure you are always the most powerful person in the room – it won’t be difficult if you’ve followed the previous four steps.

And hey, throw a few parties every year in your honour, just to remind people who’s boss. Maybe even get them to name a school after you to really drive home your influence.

We hope you found those tips useful, and we can't wait to see you on the cover of TIME Magazine as their Person of the Year.