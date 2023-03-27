Is Succession season 4 streaming? How to watch the HBO drama series

Is Succession season 4 streaming? We’re nearing the end of the long and winding road for the Roy family, coming so close to finding out which one of the awful Roy offspring (and even worse — Roy patriarch) are going to be left holding the keys to the Waystar Royco kingdom.

The drama series has kept us occupied with familial back-stabbing for so long, we’ll honestly be left a little dazed and confused without it. But no worries, because there’s still the rest of this season to go, and we have no doubt that the HBO TV series will have a spectacular send off.

So, how can you make sure you’re up to date with the climatic ending? No sweat, because we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know. Here’s how to watch Succession season 4.

How to watch Succession season 4

The newest (and last) season of Succession will be available to watch on a weekly basis on HBO, every Sunday at 9pm EST/6pm PT.

The first episode premiered on the network on March 26.

Succession has been a shining star in HBO’s catalogue since it began, so fans will definitely be sad to see it go once the story reaches its end in the Succession season 4 finale.

Is Succession season 4 streaming?

Yes! Succession 4 can be streamed on HBO Max.

The episodes will also be released weekly on the streaming service, so both traditional TV viewers and avid streamers will be able to go through this no-doubt tense conclusion together.

Where can I watch Succession season 4 in the UK?

For non-streamers in the UK, Succession can be watched on a weekly basis on Sky Atlantic and Now (formerly Now TV). every Monday at 2am BST, and again the following evening at 9pm BST.

You’ll be able to then stream the episode on the Sky and Now streaming platforms after the episode airs each week.

If you want to fill your life with as much Succession as possible before the TV series comes to an end, be sure and check out our guides on the Succession characters, the Succession cast, and how many episodes of Succession season 4 consists of. Don’t miss our thoughts on our theory on how Succession can only end with one winner…and who we think will take the throne.