Who are the best Succession characters? The HBO show brings together an ensemble of amazing, yet truly detestable, narcissistic characters who are all solely concerned with looking after numero uno. Well, we’re here to find out who actually is number one!

The TV series premiered back in 2018, and has quickly established itself as literally one of the best things to ever grace the small screen. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the brain behind the comedy series Peep Show, Succession details the tumultuous world of the Roy family. Led by Logan, the Roy family is one of the most rich and powerful in the world, and their relationships are as terrifyingly tense as they are hilarious.

The Succession cast is full of brilliant actors, but which Succession character is the best of the best? We could play boar on the floor to decide, but a list is just as much fun.

The best Succession characters:

Tom Wambsgans

Greg Hirsch

Siobhan Roy

Roman Roy

Logan Roy

Kendall Roy

Gerri Kellman

Stewy Hosseini

Tom Wambsgans

This guy is basically the most perfect character to ever exist. He’s right in the middle of the food chain when it comes to the corporate ladder; he’s not got Roy blood so the family belittle him whenever they can, but he is married to Shiv, which makes him feel very important. As a result, Tom Wambsgans is constantly caught between trying to kiss Logan’s ass, and getting people like Cousin Greg to do the same to him, which is very funny to watch.

Throughout three seasons of the drama series, we’ve seen Tom kicked around and mistreated by his wife, but the shocking plot twist at the end of season 3 revealed Tom may have actually grown a spine. Maybe it was all the chicken he ate?

There could be a world of pain awaiting Tom when the Succession season 4 release date comes around, that is if Shiv plans to do something about the fact he betrayed her and helped her father screw the siblings over at the end of season 3. We can’t wait to watch him squirm!

Greg Hirsch

Oh Gregory, you sweet fool! From the first moment we meet Cousin Greg, when he’s stoned out of his mind and vomiting through the eyes of a mascot costume, we knew he was special.

Greg is a grovelling sycophant, a misguided and easily manipulated young man, but he is just as determined to get to the very top as the rest of the characters in this show. He’s also the main source of comedic value, and for that we will be eternally grateful. Just make sure you don’t mention Greenpeace around him!

Siobhan Roy

We think Siobhan may be even more scary than her father, to be honest. Shiv is a formidable woman who is more intelligent, confident, and ruthless than the rest of her siblings combined, and we would not like to get on the wrong side of her.

She dominated the world of politics before entering the Waystar Royco circus for real, but she may live to regret that move. Shiv is, or at least was, Logan’s golden child, but her relationship with both her parents makes her a very vulnerable person deep down… like really deep down.

Roman Roy

When he’s not busy sending dick pics to his dad or blowing up rockets, Roman will probably be found making gross comments to Gerri and failing to have sex with his string of girlfriends. To put it simply, Roman is a very messed up young man.

He begins the show as a joker and someone who viewed the corporate world as a ridiculous façade, but he soon gets sucked into it all and has great ambitions to be the king of the castle when his dad finally retires.

Logan Roy

If swearing was a sport, Logan Roy would be the heavyweight champion of the world. Right from the very first episode, Logan displays his cruel side, teasing Kendall with the promise of power before deciding to keep it all to himself. And he gets far, far worse as Succession develops.

Logan generally gets his own way, and though we have seen his back against the wall a couple of times now, he always seems to come out on top. As Tom Wambsgans said: “I’ve never seen Logan get fucked once.”

Kendall Roy

Kendall Roy is the boy who would be king, except his daddy thinks he’s a pathetic junkie who isn’t fit to tie his own shoes never mind run a huge media conglomerate. It’s painful to watch Kendall’s journey through the show, and to see just how much he resents his father but craves his approval.

By now, we’ve nearly seen Kendall die a couple of times, he’s betrayed pretty much everyone around him, and he’s even stood up on stage and rapped. However, we’ve a feeling he has even more difficult moments ahead. Poor Kendall.

Gerri Kellman

Gerri is very much a slow-burn character, who evolves from a supporting character in the early episodes to become a central figure in the fight for power at Waystar Royco. She even holds the position of CEO, for a little while.

Between her no-nonsense approach to business, and her sordid dalliance with Roman, Gerri is a woman who has thrown herself into the world of the Roy family, for better or worse. And we hope she sticks around for a good while longer.

Stewy Hosseini

Of all the characters on this list, Stewy is the one who manages to keep himself furthest away from the Roy family, which is probably a sign of just how smart he is. While he may be an old pal of Kendall’s, Stewy is well aware of the pitfalls that come with being too close to the Waystar mess and he only gets involved when it will serve his own interests.

He has fingers in pies all over the business world and he knows how to use his connections, but it’s also worth noting that Stewy is simply very funny and very cool, too. His dynamic with Kendall is great, and we hope we get to see more of that in season 4.

So, that’s the end of the negotiations and we will not be budging – these are the best Succession characters and that’s our final offer. For more great HBO shows like this, why not check out our guides to the House of the Dragon season 2 release date or the Euphoria season 3 release date. Alternatively, take a look at our guide to all the new movies coming this year.