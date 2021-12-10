Home Alone cast, where are they now?

Over 30 years ago, Chris Columbus gave us one of the best Christmas movies of all time, Home Alone. Released in 1990, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern, no one can deny that Home Alone is a full-blown holiday classic. Despite all the years that have gone by and numerous Home Alone sequels, you still can’t beat the initial film or the actors who first captured our hearts in the ‘90s. But what is home alone cast up to now since performing in this festive favourite?

Home Alone tells the story of the huge McCallister family, who decided to travel to France to celebrate Christmas. However, when they are running late to catch their flight, they accidentally leave one of the smallest McCallister members at home, Young Kevin (Culkin). Things get more complicated once two burglars played by Pesci and Stern come into the picture, and it is up to Kevin to save his home while his mother races to get back to him before Christmas. To put the time scale into perspective, Culkin was just nine when he filmed Home Alone; now the actor is 41 – wild, right?

The Home Alone cast has gone far in their careers since the ’90s family movie, some starring in popular films while others have won Emmy awards. Still, you may be wondering what exactly the film stars are up to now. Well, buckle in and get ready to avoid some Kevin Level booby traps because we’ve broken into the McCallister’s house and have all the answers below:

Who’s in the Home Alone cast?

Macaulay Culkin – Kevin McCallister

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone, the 8-year-old kid left at home during his family’s rush to catch their Christmas vacation flight (not traumatising at all, right?). Kevin, who is sick and tired of dealing with his large family, embraces solitude. However, he soon finds himself having to protect his house all alone from a couple of neighbourhood ‘not so friendly’ burglars.

After Home Alone, Culkin starred in several movies in the ‘90s, such as My girl and Richie Rich. However, the star retired from acting briefly in 1994, wanting a normal life. He started up his public acting career again in 2016, and in 2021 Culkin starred in season ten of American Horror Story: Double Feature – his performance has been met with overwhelming critical praise.

Joe Pesci – Harry Lime

Joe Pesci, as one of the burglar antagonists (named the Wet Bandits) in Home Alone, was some top-tier casting for sure. Pesci plays Harry Lime, a robber who targets the McCallister’s home, thinking they are all away for the holidays. However, his dastardly plans get thwarted by young Kevin, who proceeds to booby trap the house, and knock a couple of the villain’s teeth out as a result.

Known for his work in Goodfellas and Raging Bull, since Home Alone, the legendary actor has wound down a bit. In 1999 Pesci announced that he would be retiring from acting. However, the star went on to perform in Love Ranch, a Snickers ad, and most recently Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman in 2019 – which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Daniel Stern- Marv Merchants

Every Yin needs its Yang, and every Harry Lime needs his Marv Merchants. Daniel Stern plays one of the burglars out to get Kevin in Home Alone, and ends up victim to all the 8-year-old’s inventive home security measures. Since suffering some bruises following Kevin’s antics in the Christmas movie, Stern has also kept busy.

After Home Alone, the actor continued his voice-over work, narrating the hit TV series The Wonder Years until 1993. Following that, the star has had a steady career in both TV and film and most recently was in the 2019 series Shrill. Currently, Stern is filming for the series Captain Karl’s Institute for the Abnormally Bizarre.

Kieran Culkin – Fuller McCallister

Remember Kevin’s cousin, who had an obsession for drinking Pepsi and a tendency to wind up with a chair in his face? Well, Fuller McCallister was played by non-other than Macaulay’s real-life younger brother Kieran Culkin – who has had a killer career since acting in Home Alone. Since appearing in the family movie, Culkin appeared in hit ’90s movies such as Father of the Bride and The Mighty.

Other films you can see the star in include Scott Pilgrim Against the World, and Paper Man. But, putting the big screen aside, TV is where Culkin is truly thriving at the moment. Culkin is now a star in the popular series Succession portraying Roman Roy – his performance in the drama show earned him an Emmy nomination in 2020.

Roberts Blossom – Old Man Marly

Kevin was terrified of Old Man Marly, the stranger with a shovel who he was convinced was a serial killer in Home Alone. However, it turned out that he was just a friendly but lonely elderly man. Played by Roberts Blossom, known for films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and The Great Gatsby, Old Man Marley saved Kevin’s bacon more than once during the comedy movie.

After Home Alone, Blossom put down the shovel and acted in a few more projects before retiring in 2000, after completing a documentary about his life titled Full Blossom: The Life of Poet/ Actor Roberts Blossom. In 2011 Blossom passed away at the age of 87 but remains immortalised through all the fantastic films he helped bring to life.

Catherine O’Hara – Kate McCallister

After starring in classic movies such as Beetlejuice, we saw Catherine O’Hara play the part of Kevin’s mom in Home Alone. That’s right, the woman who accidentally leaves her kid at home and spends the rest of the movie frantically trying to get from France back to her son. Well, after we saw her making it back just in time for Christmas, you may be wondering what her next acting gig was?

After Home Alone, O’Hara kept on acting, starring in multiple Tv series and films. Some notable credits include the animated series Skylanders Academy and the kids movie Frankenweenie. While Kate McCallister may not be winning any best mom awards, O Hara went on to win herself an Emmy in 2020 for her performance as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

Devin Ratray – Buzz McCallister

Every ‘90s kid in cinema needs an obnoxious brother, right? Well, Buzz McCallister, played by Devin Ratray in Home Alone, fits the bill of the jerk sibling to a tee. However, despite poking fun at Kevin, his pet tarantula did help fend off the Wet Bandits from the McCallister’s home, so I guess he wasn’t a complete villain.

Ratray has moved on (well, kinda) from his Buzz days. The actor has had a steady stream of roles since appearing in Home Alone. You can see the star in movies such as Nebraska, Masterminds and Hustlers. Ratray can also be spotted in the latest Home Alone Remake, Home Sweet Home Alone. He reprises his role as Buzz once again, who is now a cop who gets regular prank calls from his little brother about being left at home during the holidays – sound familiar?

John Heard – Peter McCallister

John Heard was Peter McCallister, the level headed father of Kevin, in Home Alone. While his wife Kate was freaking out at the airport during the film, we saw Peter minding the rest of the family, and in an odd state of calm considering he had just left his 8-year-old kid on another continent – parenting, am I right?

Unfortunately, Heard passed away in 2017 after an incredibly impressive career that included 200 credits to his name. Notable performances after appearing in Home Alone include The Sopranos, Gladiator, and The Guardian.

Gerry Bamman – Uncle Frank

Every family needs a grumpy uncle, and young Kevin’s has one of the grumpiest and funniest ones you can find. Gerry Bamman plays Uncle Frank in the Christmas movie Home Alone, the short-tempered relative who likes to steal cutlery from airlines. Since starring as Frank in Home Alone, Bamman continued to work as an actor for both film and stage.

In 1992 he was in The Bodyguard, in 1998 Great Expectations, and more. The actor has also appeared on TV series such as Sex in the City, Law & Order, and The Good Wife. Bamman, now 80 years old, has slowed down in his career lately, with his last onscreen performance being in the series The Following back in 2015. However, the star hasn’t announced his retirement from showbiz yet, so who knows Uncle Frank may just get his comeback.

And there you have it; now you know everything about Where the Home Alone cast is now. You can watch all the Home Alone movies (remake and all) now on the streaming service Disney Plus. For more festive picks here is our list of everything new on Disney Plus. Enjoy!