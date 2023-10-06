The 10 Ahsoka episode 8 Easter eggs you may have missed, explained

What Ahsoka episode 8 Easter eggs are in the series finale? By now, most Star Wars fans have ventured into Disney Plus’s new Star Wars series Ahsoka. But with tons of references from series, non-canon stories, and sci-fi films, you may be wondering if you caught every little fan detail while watching Ahsoka season 1 episode 8.

Star Wars is a massive franchise packed with lore and history. So much history that (let’s be honest) it can be pretty overwhelming remembering every small detail, even if you’ve watched all the Star Wars movies in order and have tuned into every Star Wars series in existence. While the new Disney Plus show, Ahsoka, is an excellent story in its own right, the finale (read our Ahsoka episode 8 recap for more in-depth info) had tons of callbacks to the franchise that, if you blinked, you’ll have missed completely.

So here’s our guide breaking down the 10 Ahsoka episode 8 Easter eggs you may have missed. Warning: this article contains spoilers, so check out the series before you continue reading!

10. The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord

Ahsoka episode 8 is titled ‘The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord’. So all you keen-eyed fantasy fans may recognize that as a nod to the Narnia series, which has a film called The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. The Jedi is Ahsoka and co, The Witch is the newly initiated Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth, and the Warlord is referring to Grand Admiral Thrawn.

While there are no ice witches and talking lions in Ahsoka, the title does make sense. In C.S. Lewis’ story, we see a group of siblings venturing into a magical wardrobe and entering an unexplored realm. The gang goes on to lead a war in this world and have a final showdown with the witch – sounds pretty similar to Ashoka and Elsbeth’s big battle, right?

9. The Blade of Talzin

In Ahsoka episode 8, we see Morgan Elsbeth wielding the Blade of Talzin. The Blade of Talzin is a super powerful weapon that Elsbeth uses to fight Ahsoka once she becomes a newly initiated Nightsister. And when it first came on screen, let’s be honest, we all were impressed by those green flames.

However, this isn’t the first time the weapon has shown up in the Star Wars timeline. The Blade of Talzin was seen in the animated series Clone Wars and used by Mother Talzin (AKA: one of the best Star Wars villains ever) when she faced the Jedi Master Mace Windu.

8. Yoda’s teaching in The Empire Strikes Back reference

I firmly believe that The Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars movie ever made, so this Easter egg from the Ahsoka season 1 finale is my personal favorite.

In the episode, Ahsoka asks Sabine how her Jedi training is going. Sabine responds with, “I try,” and then adds, “I do.” This is a call back to the 1980s movie The Empire Strikes Back when Yoda spoke the iconic line to Luke Skywalker: “No, try not. Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

7. The undead Deathtroopers

If you are a longtime Star Wars fan, you may remember how the (now non-canon) Star Wars Legends featured Stormtroopers who were literal zombies infected with a deadly virus. These undead folks were called Deathtroopers, but their name was taken and repurposed in Rogue One to refer to elite troopers instead.

Well, in Ahsoka episode 8, we get to see undead Deathtroopers again after the Great Mothers resurrect Thrawn’s forces – which include two of the elite soldiers. It isn’t completely in line with the zombies from Legends, but at least it’s an exciting nod to the original Deathtroopers.

6. Morai makes a comeback

While Ahsoka season 1 sees our titular hero in a pretty dire situation, trapped on Peridea, we did at least get another cool Clone Wars Easter egg. While accepting her fate on Peridea, Ahsoka sees an owl before it flies away in the distance. If you’re a Star Wars animation master, then yes, your guess is right – that owl is none other than Morai.

Morai is a spiritual bird called a convor who has been a friend to Ahsoka since Clone Wars season 3. So, seeing her again is a pretty good omen and likely means that Ahsoka is on the right track despite her current Peridea situation.

5. The Statues of the Mortis Gods

Speaking about Morai, the owl also carries the life force of the Daughter within her. The Daughter is a Force user from the legendary world called Mortis – which leads us to our next Easter egg: the statues that Baylan Skoll finds.

At the end of episode 8, we see Skoll standing next to the giant statues of the Mortis gods. So, it seems that we are getting closer to uncovering his true intentions and discovering what has really been calling to him throughout the series. Since Ahsoka carries the essence of the Daughter within her, we know she’ll play a large part in whatever this mystery ends up becoming the Ahsoka season 2 release date.

4. Sabine gives us a Luke Skywalker reference

The Ahsoka season 2 finale was a good day for Empire Stikes Back fans, since we got another Easter egg calling back to the iconic ’80s movie. During Ezra and Sabine’s fight with the Deathtroopers, Sabine loses her lightsaber. But just like Luke Skywalker managed to do in a Wampa’s den back in Episode V, Sabine uses the force to swoop her weapon back in her hand.

Not only is this a fun nod to the original trilogy, but it also clears up all the issues surrounding Sabine’s force sensitivity and tells us that her powers have awakened.

3. Ezra’s Stormtrooper disguise

When Ezra is on screen, chances are that we’ll get some kind of Star Wars Rebels Easter egg. And Ahsoka episode 8 doesn’t disappoint as we see the character disguised as a Night Trooper when he arrives at Home One.

In Star Wars Rebels, Ezra often stole enemy armor as a disguise – entering their ranks to carry out missions. So, it’s super fun to see the character carry on with his thieving ways in live-action form here in Ahsoka.

2. Ezra’s new lightsaber

In the episode, we see Ezra building a new lightsaber with the help of Huyang. Huyang gifts Ezra the same type of emitter used by Kanan Jarrus – Ezra’s master. If you haven’t seen any of the animated Star Wars series, you may be a bit confused, so let’s clear some things up.

Before he was Ezra’s master, Kanan was the Jedi Padawan Caleb Dume. Kanan dies at the end of Star Wars Rebels, so the blue blade and emitter work as homage to Ezra’s late mentor.

1. Anakin’s Force Ghost

OK, this Easter egg is pretty obvious for every Star Wars fan under the sun, but hey, we still love a Force Ghost, so obviously, we had to end our list with Anakin’s glowing figure. In the finale, we saw Anakin Skywalker‘s Force Ghost, which continues the tradition of deceased Jedi Masters visiting their former Padawans.

A Force Ghost comes during moments of victory and hardship, implying that they still watch over and follow their students even in death (I’m not crying, you are). We first saw Anakin’s Force Ghost in the film Return of the Jedi, and we were delighted to see him appear here, too.

