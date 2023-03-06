Mandalore explained – all the details on Din Djarin’s home planet

If you want to know more about Din Djarin’s home planet, we have got Mandalore explained for you right here. Of all the locations in the galaxy, few are as rich in lore and tradition as that of Mandalore, so let’s dive in.

We know about many different planets in Star Wars, like Coruscant for example, but across all the Star Wars movies and TV series, Mandalore is renowned as one of the most culturally complex and fascinating of all the planets. It’s the home planet of Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and other Mandalorian characters, but there’s so much more to it than that.

As the Star Wars series continues, now is as good a time as any to learn more about Mandalore as The Mandalorian puts a focus on the planet this time around. So, here’s everything you need to know in a handy Mandalore explained guide to better understand the Star Wars bounty hunter‘s latest journey.

What is Mandalore?

Mandalore was a planet located in the Outer Rim territories of the galaxy. It was home to the Mandalorian people, a proud race of warriors with highly distinctive armour.

The Mandalorians historically had a fierce rivalry with the Jedi, and they even raided Jedi temples during the Old Republic era. However, the Mandalorian lust for war left the planet ravaged and near inhospitable.

Who is the ruler of Mandalore?

The main ruler of Mandalore as seen in various iterations of Star Wars canon was Duchess Satine Kryze. She was the leader of the Mandalore people during the Clone Wars.

Satine was deemed a controversial figure by many in the Mandalore society, because she wanted to help her people move beyond their violent ways and become a more peaceful community. Things didn’t quite work out, and Satine was eventually overthrown by Death Watch leader Pre Vizsla.

It’s worth noting that Satine was involved romantically with none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sadly, she was killed by the former Sith Darth Maul, right in front of Kenobi.

How was Mandalore destroyed?

The planet was bombed to near-obliteration during the Night of a Thousand Tears during the Great Purge of Mandalore, leading to millions of Mandalore people being killed.

The bombing was orchestrated by Moff Gideon on behalf of the Galactic Empire in their efforts to mine the planet for beskar. Basically, the Empire realised they would never be able to rule the planet, so they made sure no one else could.

What are the traditions of Mandalore?

The main tradition, or rule if you will, when it comes to being accepted in Mandalore culture is that you cannot remove your helmet in front of other people.

This is something that Din Djarin learns the hard way in the sci-fi series The Mandalorian. When he removes his helmet to show Baby Yoda his face, this transgression costs him his the respect of the Mandalore people and turns him into an outcast.

Another big part of Mandalore culture is the legendary weapon, the Darksaber. The weapon is much like a lightsaber, but the Darksaber grants its wielder the privilege of ruling all of Mandalore.

Who is from Mandalore?

The most notable character to originate from Mandalore is of course Din Djarin, AKA Mando. Bo-Katan is also from Mandalore, though she feels very differently about the traditions of the planet and doesn’t mind having her helmet off.

Another Star Wars character who heralds from Mandalore is Sabine Wren, who you may recognise from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. She is set to make her live-action debut when the upcoming Ahsoka release date comes around.

Another Star Wars character who heralds from Mandalore is Sabine Wren, who you may recognise from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. She is set to make her live-action debut when the upcoming Ahsoka release date comes around.