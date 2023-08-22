Ahsoka release schedule — when is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

What is the Ahsoka release schedule? It’s fair to say that the world of Star Wars has been a bit of a mixed bag over the last few years, and we’ve never quite recovered from The Rise of Skywalker. But we have the highest of hopes for Ahsoka.

Yes, Star Wars fans. The time has come. One of the best Star Wars characters is finally getting her time in the live-action spotlight as Ahsoka Tano gets her own Star Wars series with the Ahsoka release date. Rosario Dawson has joined the Star Wars cast as the former Jedi and she’s on the hunt for one of the best Star Wars villains, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

So, you’ve got your Disney Plus account revved up and ready to go. We’ve brought you everything you need to know about the Ahsoka release schedule, including the Ahsoka premiere time for each episode. May the Force be with you.

Ahsoka episode 1 and episode 2 release date

Ahsoka episode 1 and episode 2 are due to arrive on Disney Plus at 6pm ET/9pm ET on Tuesday August 22, 2023. That’s 2am on Wednesday August 23, 2023 if you’re in the UK.

That’s right, us lucky fans are getting a two-episode premiere, with the first two installments arriving simultaneously on Disney Plus. After that, we’re getting a new episode every week on Tuesday evening.

Ahsoka release schedule

Ahsoka will debut a weekly episode on Disney Plus every Tuesday until the eight-part series has come to an end.

We don’t know what the future will hold for Ahsoka and whether we might get a second season but, for now, here’s what to expect from the adventures of Anakin Skywalker‘s former Padawan.

Here is the Ahsoka release schedule:

Ahsoka episode 1 August 22, 2023

Ahsoka episode 2: August 22, 2023

Ahsoka episode 3: August 29, 2023

Ahsoka episode 4: September 5, 2023

Ahsoka episode 5: September 12, 2023

Ahsoka episode 6: September 19, 2023

Ahsoka episode 7: September 26, 2023

Ahsoka episode 8: October 3, 2023

Where can I watch Ahsoka?

Every episode of Ahsoka will be available to stream via Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is the official streaming home of Star Wars. You can watch all of the Star Wars movies in order and then work your way through the best TV series and best movies based in the galaxy far, far away. There’s a lot to watch before Ahsoka, so that subscription will be getting a workout.

