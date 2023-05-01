Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming? Watch the new MCU movie

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming? From comic book sideshows to MCU royalty, the Guardians journey has been phenomenal, but it’s coming to an end with this third instalment.

There’s every chance the Guardians trilogy will go down as the very best movie collection the MCU has produced so far, and this new movie marks the final time we will see the Guardians of the Galaxy cast all together. The Marvel movie is a real treat, as you can see from our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review, and provides a fitting end to the story of a bunch of a-holes from a galaxy far away.

We’re sure you’re keen to watch the new MCU movie now that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date is nearly here. So, here are all the details on whether Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming.

Where can I watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The only way to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 right now is to head to the cinema and watch it on a big screen. The superhero movie is being released on May 5 as a theatrical exclusive, so there’ll be no home viewing of the film for a while yet.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming?

No, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is not streaming as of May 2023. As with all Marvel Phase 5 movies, you will have to go to the cinema and catch this latest instalment in a packed theatre if you want to see it.

The film will stay in theatres for a while – likely between one and two months – before heading to Disney Plus to join the array of Marvel series and films further into 2023.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is not on Disney Plus as of May 2023, but it will end up there eventually. As with all big releases from Marvel, Guardians 3 will screen in theatres for a month or two before heading to the streaming service later in the year.

If you want to catch all the fun and avoid spoilers, you’re best bet is to go to the cinema as soon as you can after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023. If you’re more patient you can wait until it drops on Disney Plus, but we don’t know exactly when that will be yet.

Looking at past releases like Black Panther 2, the timeline appears to be roughly three months from theatrical release to Disney Plus drop, but it all depends on how the film performs at the box office, too. The earliest you can expect this James Gunn movie to end up on Disney Plus is August 2023.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Netflix?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is not on Netflix and it probably never will be. Disney Plus owns the rights to all the Marvel films, so Netflix doesn’t have access to any of them. It’s highly unlikely this 2023 movie will end up on Netflix at any point in the future.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Blu-ray?

There is no Blu-ray release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 yet, but it will arrive later this year. The timeline for Marvel films going to physical release is usually around three months from the point of theatrical release. We would estimate you’ll be able to hold a copy of Guardians 3 by August or September 2023.

That’s all on the watching options for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but we will keep updating this guide as and when anything changes. Until then, here’s our guide to how many post-credit scenes are in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the details on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tracklist, and a feature on how we suspect James Gunn is preparing to kill our favourite Guardians character. While we’re talking Marvel, here’s the lowdown on the Spider-Man 4 release date and the Captain America 4 release date.