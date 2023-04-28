Is there a post-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Looks like it’s the end of the road for everybody’s favourite a-holes, but we’re here to let you know if there’s a little extra treat at the end of the third Guardians film.

Who would have thought the MCU‘s emotional core would come from a superhero movie featuring a talking raccoon, an anthropomorphic tree, and a blue robot lady? Well, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date is upon us, and any Marvel movie fan who tells you they aren’t dying inside at the thought of losing these MCU characters, is lying.

The new movie is expected to be the final outing for the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, but like any MCU movie, we all know there is a good chance of a tiny teaser at the end. So, here’s the spoiler-free lowdown on the post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including how many there are and when they happen.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 have a post-credit scene?

Yes, there are two post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. One occurs mid-credits, and one comes at the very end of the credits as is customary with most Marvel films.

We aren’t going to spoil anything here, of course. All we’ll say is, the first is more of a fun nugget, while the actual post-credit scene contains a surprising teaser for Marvel’s Phase 5 and beyond.

In many ways, the post-credit scenes are a perfect conclusion to the Guardians’ journey, while also leaving the door open for possible future appearances if they are needed. Check out our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review for more details on the movie.

