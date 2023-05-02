How much will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 make at the box office? We’re very excited to head back out into space with our favourite bunch of A-holes as they say goodbye to the franchise for good (probably), But it’s worth having a chat about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 box office, and how well the movie might do.

This new movie is arriving at a time when MCU movies still feel as if they’re in a state of flux. It feels as if the best movies in the franchise were a few years ago, and we’re still waiting for Marvel’s Phase 5 to find its identity. There’s no better way for it to do that than with the help of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

So this is being positioned as a big goodbye for some of the best MCU characters, which will definitely have an impact on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 box office. Let’s dive into the latest Marvel movie and try to figure out how much cash it could make.

How much will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 make at the box office?

We would expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to make somewhere in the region of $900m at the box office, but it definitely could hit $1bn.

The previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies made $773m and $869m at the global box office respectively, so there’s an upward curve in the franchise as a whole. This has also been heavily marketed as a goodbye, so that could give the box office a bump.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the last MCU movie to break the $1bn barrier at the box office, though Doctor Strange 2 came within a whisker of that number. Since then, we’ve had Thor 4 ($761m), Black Panther 2 ($859m), and Ant-Man 3 ($475m).

As we explained in our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 review, we think the new movie packs a real emotional punch, and so we expect that this could be the highest-grossing Marvel outing in a long time. Don’t be surprised if it crosses the billion-dollar barrier.

