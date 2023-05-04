Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – Adam Warlock explained

Who is Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? We’ve been waiting a long time to meet this iconic comic book character, and he’s finally hit the big screen.

Among the many heroes and villains to grace the panels of Marvel comics over the years, few are as powerful or intriguing as Adam Warlock. However, after 15 years of the MCU, we were still yet to see him brought to life. But now, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, he finally has his time to shine in an MCU movie.

The new movie features this golden god of an MCU character rather prominently, so it’s well worth diving into our Adam Warlock explained guide if you want more details on this new addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Warning, slight spoilers ahead!

Who is Adam Warlock?

In the MCU, Adam Warlock is a perfect and incredibly powerful being created by the Sovereign. He is essentially the son of Ayesha, the High Priestess, who is responsible for bringing him to life.

In the new Marvel movie, Adam is a rather simple and innocent young man who is just starting to learn about the universe and his place in it. He is easily confused, takes instructions very literally, and though he does some pretty nasty things, his heart is in the right place.

His powers include flight, super strength, invulnerability, the ability to emit a deadly beam of energy, and he is incredibly fast, too. This all tracks with the comic book version of the character, although in the James Gunn movie, he is presented as a slightly more flawed being than he is in the comics.

How was Adam Warlock created?

Adam Warlock was created by the High Priestess of the Sovereign, Ayesha, using a birth pod.

The Sovereign are constantly evolving and developing new technology in order to perfect their race, and Adam is seen as the next step in that process.

What is Adam Warlock’s purpose?

Ayesha created Adam Warlock with the express purpose of being her means for destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. She wanted to get revenge on the heroes after they humiliated her in Guardians 2 and tasked Adam with making amends for this.

The fate of the High Priestess in this superhero movie ultimately rests on Adam’s shoulders, too, as High Evolutionary is displeased with her previous efforts to stop the Guardians. The new Marvel villain tells her in no uncertain terms that Adam has to be a success, or she will pay the price.

Is Adam Warlock good or bad?

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Adam Warlock begins life as a villain but eventually becomes a good guy. By the time we reach the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ending, Adam has been redeemed and even becomes a member of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team. We expect he will play a key role in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date if that gets announced.

