James Gunn reveals the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 tracklist

James Gunn has revealed the tracklist for upcoming Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on Spotify, and it’s bangers top to bottom. The tunes have become a staple of the science fiction movies, and this might be the most eclectic playlist yet.

Right off the top, we have to acknowledge the presence of bona fide rock god Alice Cooper, whose ballad ‘I’m Always Chasing Rainbows’ is primed for the curtain call. Then there’s pre-Mike Patton Faith No More with ‘We Care A Lot’, a fine cut for any superhero movie. Rainbow, The Flaming Lips, and Radiohead are among the other songs, offering a little something for every kind of pop and rock fan.

Astute viewers will remember Peter Quill was given a Sony Zune MP3 player during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. This fundamentally changes how Gunn put together the soundtrack because suddenly anything could be on there, not just whatever could be put on tape.

“I felt very uncomfortable picking out songs and making sure that this was the right soundtrack,” Gunn told Rolling Stone. “Do I move on to just all ’80s songs? Do I use all ’90s songs? Or do I do what a Zune would actually have – songs from different eras, which is what I ended up doing.”

Truly, if you owned a Zune, or any digital audio device in the 2000s, it had music for all sorts of moods. After all, if you weren’t confined to a single album, why wouldn’t you make sure you had all the emotional bases covered?

