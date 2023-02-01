Han Solo explained – all you need to know about the Star Wars hero

Here’s Han Solo explained, with all you need to know about the scruffy nerf herder and lovable smuggler from the Star Wars world. He might be the coolest guy in the galaxy, but there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Han Solo.

Of all the Star Wars characters out there, no one can hold a candle to Han Solo when it comes to charm and wit, but the scoundrel goes on quite the journey throughout the course of the Star Wars movies. From a two-bit criminal to a leader in the Rebellion‘s fight against the Galactic Empire, Han Solo has seen it all.

With such a complicated history, even the most hardened Star Wars fan could probably benefit from a little more information on Han Solo.

Who is Han Solo?

Han Solo was a human male from the planet Corellia who was most commonly known as a smuggler before becoming a leader in the Galactic Civil War.

He began his adult life as an Imperial cadet, before abandoning that role and entering the world of crime as a smuggler. He forged a partnership with the Wookie Chewbacca, and they piloted the iconic Star Wars ship the Millennium Falcon together.

Han regularly ran into trouble and often found himself at odds with the Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt and various Star Wars bounty hunters. When Obi-Wan Kenobi hires him to help rescue Princess Leia, Han becomes an ally to the Rebellion and a close friend of Luke Skywalker. He later helps to destroy the first and second Death Star.

He also falls in love with Leia along the way, and they have a son called Ben Solo. Although Ben initially trains in the way of the Jedi, he is turned to the Dark Side and becomes a Sith known as Kylo Ren. Han Solo eventually dies at the hands of his own son.

Is Han Solo a hero or a villain?

Generally speaking, Han Solo is a hero, but as a smuggler he has certainly done some things that leave him in a bit of a morally grey area. Han Solo has killed, stolen, lied, and betrayed people, but that kind of behaviour changes when he meets Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia and joins the Rebel Alliance.

Who plays Han Solo?

Han Solo is most famously played by Harrison Ford. The actor starred in the original trilogy of Star Wars movies, and also popped up again in the more recent sequel trilogy.

The character was also played by Alden Ehrenreich in the spin-off movie Solo. The science fiction movie detailed the early years of Han Solo’s life and as such, a younger actor was needed.

