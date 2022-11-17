Star Wars: is Rey a Skywalker?

Is Rey a Skywalker? Rey is the main Star Wars character in the (how shall we put this?) controversial Star Wars sequel trilogy. Those three Star Wars movies introduced Rey as an important character and a potential Jedi in The Force Awakens, and over the course of the three science fiction movies she became stronger as she trained to face off against Kylo Ren and eventually the Sith lord Emperor Palpatine.

Ultimately, it was Rey who succeeded in killing Emperor Palpatine with the assistance of Kylo Ren, ending his ambitions of a resurgent Galactic Empire for good. This allowed her to begin her own personal journey of discovery, potentially re-founding a new form of Jedi Order.

But there are still so many questions about Rey. Among those questions, throughout the sequel trilogy, was the mystery of Rey’s lineage. Was she the daughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Did her past have darker origins? Or, is Rey a Skywalker? The final space action movie in the series answered those questions, so let’s get into it.

Is Rey a Skywalker?

Rey is not a Skywalker by blood, as she is not related to the Skywalker family, however at the end of The Rise of Skywalker Luke and Leia both appear to Rey as Force ghosts, and Rey claims the name Skywalker symbolically. So, whether or not you think Rey is a Skywalker depends on your outlook.

Arguably the fairest line to take is that Rey is an honorary Skywalker. She was able to disown her genetic past, in favour of forging forward with her own, new, chosen identity. It’s an interesting take after the complex approach that Star Wars has taken to lineage and heritage. Like most things in Star Wars, the decision has its fans and its detractors.

For more Star Wars fun, check out our guides to the Star Wars droids and the Star Wars bounty hunters. Or, to keep up with the new Star Wars series Andor instead, check out our guides to Mon Mothma, Syril Karn, Luthen Rael, and Maarva.