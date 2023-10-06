The 10 best Amazon Prime series now streaming

What are the best Amazon Prime series? When it comes to the sheer expanse of streaming platforms out there, it’s easy for Amazon Prime to slip behind in your mind. It may not have the flair of Netflix, or the sleekness of Apple TV, but it packs just as much of a punch when it comes to their original small screen programming.

From laugh-out-loud comedies to imaginative fantasy realms, Amazon Prime has produced some of the best TV series over the past few years. But where do you start? Well, we’ve picked through the best comedy series, the best drama series, and the best fantasy series the streaming service has to offer to bring you the most memorable picks.

We’ve covered all the bases to make sure there’s something for everyone on this list, no matter what you’re after. With that in mind, get ready for our selection of the best Amazon Prime series to stream now. (If you haven’t subscribed yet, what are you doing?! You can do so here.)

Here are the 10 best Amazon Prime series to stream now:

The Man in the High Castle

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Jury Duty

Outer Range

Daisy Jones and the Six

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rings of Power

The Wheel of Time

Good Omens

The Boys

10. The Man in the High Castle (2015 – 2019)

Not exactly a new pick, but The Man in the High Castle is one that’s worth revisiting, even if you have seen it. Set in a dystopian alternate future in which the Nazis won WWII with the help of Japan, it follows a young woman who comes across a strange film that reveals the secret history of what actually happened. A show that rewrites history, it’s a Philip K. Dick story that’ll keep you guessing.

It’s a tension-riddled look into an alternate timeline that ended up being one of the most incredible history-bending thriller series ever made. It’s even produced by Ridley Scott if you need any further convincing.

Watch if: You crave a dystopian view, but you’d rather your Black Mirror was a little more historically-inclined.

9. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018-2023)

Look, we’ve all heard of Jack Ryan, okay? Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ is no small creation, and when we heard that we were getting a full-scale series starring John Krasinski, well, it caught our attention. Since then, the series has run four seasons and thrown the titular CIA analyst into the craziest situations imaginable. All this makes for a fist-clenching thriller that serves as a homage to the best action movies.

There’s even a spin-off in the works, so it’s a worthy investment if you’re looking for a wide-spanning television universe. Ultimately, if you’re looking for a spy story that takes you across the world and faces off against increasingly dangerous foes each season, you’re in luck.

Watch if: You loved Extraction and want a small screen telling of a classic action hero’s journey.

8. Jury Duty (2023)

We don’t typically touch on reality TV here at The Digital Fix, but this series is so good that we simply couldn’t ignore it. Hidden cameras are fixed around a courtroom to record what should be a simple jury duty service for a group of strangers. The catch? Everyone on the jury and in the court is a paid actor…except one. This hilarious concept puts one man, Ronald, through the ringer in some insane situations, and you can’t help but root for him.

It has all the spontaneity and surprise of a prank show but leaves behind the actual sensation of a prank. Ronald isn’t taken advantage of but merely treated as the star of the show. And he does end up being a star with his incredibly nurturing and accepting attitude towards the insane strangers that surround him. Oh, and James Marsden is in it…as himself.

Watch if: You love the real people of reality TV, but hate the nastiness that usually comes with it.

7. Outer Range (2022 – present)

Outer Range might appear like a setting out of an old-timey Western classic at first, but it’s got an unpredictable element that pushes it closer to sci-fi. The Abbotts, a ranching family in Wyoming, come across a mysterious black hole in the middle of their land with no fathomable explanation.

Cue the arrival of a questionable drifter, a family disappearance, and a classic rivalry; Outer Range will tick all the boxes for fans of both genres. Plus, it stars Josh Brolin as the family patriarch, Royal Abbott, who we all know has played his part in some of the best Westerns around. Honestly, you’ll be so hooked that our Outer Range season 2 release date guide will quickly become your most-checked bookmark.

Watch if: Yellowstone’s your bag, but you’re looking for more of a Westworld-style conspiracy vibe.

6. Daisy Jones and the Six (2023)

Daisy Jones and the Six is a series for all the ’70s rock lovers out there. Based on the hit book phenomenon of the same name, Daisy Jones and the Six follows the dramatic rise and fall of a fictional rock band known as The Six. When the chaotic but talented Daisy Jones joins their ranks, the band cripples under the pressure of both fame, and trying to keep the two lead performers from killing each other.

Fans of Almost Famous will be all for Daisy Jones and the Six, since it looks back on a time when the music was loud and the personalities were even louder. It even includes talking heads from the fake band themselves, giving the whole series a pseudo-documentary feel about it. Come for the costumes, stay for the soundtrack.

Watch if: You want to see what a Fleetwood Mac fanfiction might look like if put on the small screen.

5. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017 – 2023)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the series that can be credited with really putting Amazon Prime TV shows on the map. It showed that the streamer could tackle both a period-set piece and deliver award-winning storylines and performances. Set in ’50s New York, we follow Midge Maisel as she discovers she has an extraordinary talent when it comes to stand-up comedy.

Of course, being a woman with an ambitious career still wasn’t widely accepted during this time, and Midge finds herself leaning on her over-the-top manager, Susie. It’s a hilarious tale of identity and ambition, and although it’s sadly over, it’s still worth your time. Hey, everyone likes a laugh, right?

Watch if: You’re looking for something with a Mad Men aesthetic but a little more lighthearted.

4. Rings of Power (2022 – present)

If you’re up to date on your Lord of the Rings movies in order, then you’ve more than likely already seen this prequel series. But if you’re one of the few that’s behind in the lore, or you’re unfamiliar with the fantasy genre outside of Game of Thrones, then this is a great place to head, and shows that small-screen fantasy really can be worthy of spectacle.

Set during Middle-earth’s Second Age, Rings of Power is the tale of how the creation of Sauron’s ring came about. Much like GoT, it encompasses war, politics, but also turns its focus to the previously neglected world of the Dwarven kingdoms, which we saw in the original film series. Make sure you keep an eye on the Rings of Power season 2 release date.

Watch if: You yearn for the days of good old-fashioned fantasy stories and the comfort of a familiar IP.

3. The Wheel of Time (2021 – present)

You didn’t think we were going to throw in just the one fantasy series, did you? Well, you’d be wrong if you did. The Wheel of Time is another world-warping adventure on the streamer. Based on a major novel series (as shows of the genre tend to be), this wide-reaching tale is headed by the fantastic Wheel of Time cast, and has a level of craft and world-building that matches that of GoT and Lord of the Rings.

Of course, we wouldn’t let you into a world of fantasy without a future, and you’ll be pleased to know that there are currently two seasons of the show, with a third on the way. A great pick for those who are tired of the Starks or hobbits.

Watch if: You’re looking for a whole new fantasy world to get stuck into.

2. Good Omens (2019 – present)

Good Omens fills the quota for both lovers of fantasy and those who adore a good comedy series. Good Omens sees the acting talents of David Tennant and Michael Sheen combine as the un-dynamic duo of an angel and a demon working together against the oncoming apocalypse. It’s a series that might take you back to your Tumblr days, since it has all the making of a major fandom-based series.

A quarreling couple who love to hate each other, quirky character designs, and a supernatural/religious storyline that proves the end of the world doesn’t have to be so gloomy. It was originally marketed as a limited series, but it was quickly renewed for a second to give fans more of what they were now craving.

Watch if: You thrive watching odd-couple pairings and bickering duos.

1. The Boys (2019 – present)

If you’re a fan of the best superhero movies, but always thought the squeaky-clean heroes could use a little more edge, then you’d probably love The Boys. It’s unbelievably violent, outrageous, and a complete twist on everything you thought you knew about the genre.

When a group of vigilantes who call themselves The Boys decide to take down the illustrious superhero team known as The Seven, things get sticky, especially with Homelander, the head of The Seven, growing more uncontrollable and, well…evil…by the day.

Ultimately, on paper, the idea of power-powered beings sounds all well and good, but The Boys poses what would actually happen if superheroes (or ‘Supes’) became a corporate commodity and what the outcome would most likely be if egotistical, psychotic beings had the power of gods. Spoiler alert…it’s not good. To see when there’s more due, check out our guide to The Boys season 4 release date.

Watch if: You want to see what the MCU would look like if it had been brought to life by Quentin Tarantino.

