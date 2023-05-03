The Boys season 4 release date speculation, plot, cast, and news

What is The Boys season 4 release date? Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis, showrunner Eric Kripke — who also created the popular TV series Supernatural — quotes Ennis as describing the Amazon Prime series as “what would happen if you combined the worst of politics with the worst of celebrity.”

Indeed, through the last three seasons of The Boys, we have seen themes such as Neo-Nazism, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, and the alt-right all explored through the lens of The Seven: a corrupt group of self-involved ‘Supes’ headed by the increasingly-unhinged Homelander (Anthony Starr) and soulless PR Machine that is Vought International.

However, as Homelander’s grip on The Seven loosens, so does his grip on his sanity. It’s left to The Boys, a group of anti-Supe vigilantes led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), to put a stop to his reign of terror. Season 3 of the TV series left us with a lot of unanswered questions, so here’s what we know about a potential The Boys season 4 release date.

The Boys season 4 release date speculation

As of May 2023, there is no The Boys season 4 release date. But we do know that the next chapter is on its way and filming has officially wrapped.

With the production information, we can also speculate on a potential release date based on how long The Boys season 3 took to produce. Season 3 was filmed between February and August 2021 in Canada, making the filming period six months long.

Then, from August 2021, there was seemingly a ten-month post-production period before the season arrived in early June 2022.

So, since filming wrapped for season 4 in January, we can assume that the next season will drop in ten months’ time. This means that we can maybe expect the series to arrive sometime in November 2023!

The Boys season 4 cast

The Boys season 4 cast will include new supes, like Firecracker, alongside the regulars.

As with every season when it comes to The Boys cast, replacements need to be introduced. In the last season, every member of Payback (Soldier Boy’s old team) met their maker, Stormfront (Aya Cash) commits suicide, Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) is killed by A-Train, and Homelander kills both Supersonic (Gaston Villanueva) and Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Never mind the massacre at Herogasm.

While Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) survived the season, he was put back on ice after being deemed too dangerous to let run free — although whether he stays that way is another question. The same goes for Maeve (Dominique McElligott).

Additions include Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage. Interestingly, Mitchell will continue to play Black Noir — perhaps as a clone?

Here is The Boys season 4 cast list:

Antony Starr as Homelander

Jack Quaid as Hughie Cambell

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie/Starlight

Jessie T Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Tomer Kapon as Frenchie

Colby Minifie as Ashley

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan

Simon Pegg as Hugh Campbell Sr.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (unknown role)

The Boys season 4 plot speculation

The end of The Boys season 3 set up two main Big Bads for The Boys season 4 plot.

The first is Victoria Neuman, the secret head-popping Supe who, after exploding the heads of some Congressmen and betraying Vought’s CEO Stan Edgar, allowed Homelander to take over. She’s already threatened Annie and is aware that Hughie knows about her powers. So, there’s no end to what destruction she might cause now that she’s Vice President of the United States.

Fortunately, it looks like The Boys have got her in their sights, with Butcher saying as much in the closing moments of the final episode. And as for The Boys, despite being fractured for most of the season, MM, Butcher, Hughie, Frenchie, and Kimiko all seem to be reunited by the end of season 3 — with Annie also on board as their newest recruit after renouncing her position as Starlight for good.

The other Big Bad set-up for season 4 is, of course, Homelander. Now more unhinged than ever, he’s got son Ryan on his side as he continues to grow in prominence among the alt-right in the US (clear parodies of Trump-supporting Republicans).

After he kills a protester right in front of them, they all seem to applaud him, which suggests that he will be growing more unpredictable and murderous than ever in season 4 — and with Ryan grinning by his side, could he be about to follow in his father’s footsteps?

There’s also the question of how long Butcher has left since his continued use of temporary Compound V has led to him being terminally ill. He clearly isn’t long for this world, but will he die after finally completing his quest of killing Homelander, like in the comics, or somehow cheat death once again?

Is there a The Boys season 4 trailer?

There is no The Boys season 4 trailer yet, but we suspect we won’t have long to wait.

Should season 4 arrive in late 2023, we should get a trailer for it prior. In the meantime, revisit one of the most bonkers scenes from season 3 in the clip above.

Where can I watch The Boys season 4?

The Boys season 4 will be available to stream weekly on Amazon Prime.

You can also watch the previous three seasons on the streaming service before the latest batch of episodes drop in a weekly release format.

How many episodes of The Boys season 4 will there be?

There is no episode count confirmed for The Boys season 4, but we imagine it will follow suit with previous seasons with around eight episodes.

Season 2 and season 3 both had eight episodes, so that’s our estimate for now.

