Wednesday season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Wednesday season 2 release date? The new ooky, kooky, and spooky Netflix show brought The Addams Family back to live-action in spectacular fashion, as spearheaded by Tim Burton, making it a dream crossover for many.

Now that the first season of Wednesday has solved the Nevermore Academy monster – a mystery that truly made one of the best Netflix series worth watching – we’re already eager for more from the young Addams and her newfound friends. What kind of creatures and mysteries could emerge from the school’s crypt? Could Enid Sinclair finally convince Wednesday to wear more than black and white? Don’t bet on that last one, but more strange happenings? Count on it.

That all said, what is the Wednesday season 2 release date? We’ve looked into if a second season of one of the best horror series is prophesied on Netflix, or if we’re all just waiting to see what the spirits say. Either way, strap in because you never know where Uncle Fester and the rest of The Addams Family are lurking.

Wednesday season 2 release date speculation

Wednesday season 2 was officially announced in January 2023, but we don’t think the Addams’s eldest child will be back on our screens until early 2024.

What’s the reason for this delay? Well, the 2023 Writers Strike is playing havoc on productions across the world, and as filming hadn’t begun on Wednesday season 2 (that we know of), it seems unlikely the show will be out in 2023.

Wednesday season 2 cast speculation

Jenna Ortega will lead the cast of Wednesday season 2, since she’s the star of the show. Emma Myers as her roommate Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Nevermore’s most popular student Bianca Barclay, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, and Moosa Mostafa as bee-lover Eugene are likely too.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman should return as Morticia and Gomez, Wednesday’s eternally loving parents. Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester is possible too, and maybe more young Morticia if there’ll be flashbacks.

We also know that we’re going to get some different members of the Addams Family this time around. Ortega has confessed that she’s a big fan of Cousin Itt.

The expected Wednesday season 2 cast list:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Gwen Jones as young Morticia Addams

Lucius Hoyos as young Gomez Addams

George Burcea as Lurch

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Wednesday season 2 plot speculation

Wednesday season 2 is expected to return to Nevermore Academy. As much is hinted at in the Wednesday ending, where the students break for a brief holiday home before returning to classes later.

Wednesday has more mysteries to solve, like finding out who her stalker is, and more to learn about the Addams Family. What more can we possibly uncover?

Is there a Wednesday season 2 trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Wednesday season 2 as the show hasn’t started filming for its next chapter yet.

In the meantime, listen to Jenna Ortega explain how that viral dance scene from the first season came about.

Where can I watch Wednesday season 2?

You can watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix when it releases. The show is a Netflix exclusive and will only be available on that platform.

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 2?

We expect that Wednesday season 2 will have eight episodes, just like the first season. Perhaps we’ll get another cello song from Wednesday too. Alas, it’s all speculation for now – we’ll keep you posted.

For more on Netflix’s darkest family drama, we’ve explained how stories like Wednesday and Matilda are important in their representation of autistic girls.

If you’re looking for more of the best TV series out there today, check out our guides to The Sandman season 2 release date, The Rings of Power season 2 release date, and House of the Dragon season 2 release date. Our new on Netflix guide’s a must-read, as well.