The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 ending explained. This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 finale. With the latest episode, the new season of The Mandalorian has finally come to an end.

The Star Wars series has been building up to this point through the season, dropping in new story arcs here and there as it attempted to weave together a grand narrative. In this episode, all this came to end as we got resolutions for all the show’s Star Wars characters, and potential set-up for a The Mandalorian season 4. Here’s our guide to The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 ending explained.

A lot of major plot points reached a resolution in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8, and it acted as a nice conclusion to this chapter of adventures while establishing what could be coming next.

The reclamation of Mandalore

Firstly, Mandalore was reclaimed after Moff Gideon was killed and his base was destroyed. Led by Bo-Katan and The Armorer, the Mandalorians across factions grouped together to take back their planet, and after doing so successfully they re-ignited the forges of Mandalore.

Moff Gideon’s end

Moff Gideon was seemingly killed as his Imperial base was destroyed. Not only that, but his clones were killed by Din Djarin too. So, it looks like the ex-Imperial general and his very cool armour won’t be back. Though, we thought that about Emperor Palpatine too and somehow he returned.

The Darksaber destroyed

During his fight with Din-Djarin and Bo-Katan Moff Gideon crushed the Darksaber. An optimist might say at that point it could still be repaired, but then the underground base literally exploded with the Darksaber’s broken hilt in it.

So, the Darksaber is gone. I guess that hails a new era in Mandalorian tradition, where the ruler of Mandalore doesn’t need to wield the archaic blade.

Din Djarin and Grogu make it official

Baby Yoda graduated from a foundling to an apprentice, and in doing so, Din Djarin had to officially adopt him. The little green Star Wars alien is now Din Djarin’s son in writing. Cute!

You know what’s even cuter? They have a lovely little cabin on Nevarro where they’re set to rest and chill in between new adventures. Speaking of new adventures…

So what’s next?

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 left the series in a very viable position for it to be the end of the entire show. All the arcs are done: Mandalore is reclaimed, the Star Wars villain is defeated, and Din and Grogu are living together peacefully. The end.

However, there is also the promise of new adventures. Retuning to his old bounty hunter ways Din Djarin has now become a contractor for the New Republic and will be helping them to take out the remaining Imperial remnants. A new season could follow these bounty hunting adventures, and that might be fun too.

