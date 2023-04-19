The Mandalorian season 3 – Moff Gideon’s clones explained

What are Moff Gideon’s clones in The Mandalorian? The Mandalorian season 3 finale gave us many things. We got Moff Gideon duelling with both Din Djarin and Bo-Katan, as well as a handful of Baby Yoda’s most heroic moments yet. He might be a cute bundle of fun, but he’s making himself known as a powerful Force user too.

One of the more disturbing portions of the latest Star Wars series finale saw Din Djarin and Baby Yoda come across a room filled with pods, in which naked clones of Moff Gideon were sleeping. Gideon has been overseeing horrific experiments throughout his tenure as one of the best Star Wars villains, and so the discovery of dozens of versions of his own naked body frankly wasn’t that surprising.

But what are Moff Gideon’s clones, and should we be worried that the evil Galactic Empire sympathiser might not be done yet? The Mandalorian season 4 release date will be coming soon, and The Mandalorian characters don’t want Gideon in their lives any longer.

What are Moff Gideon’s clones in The Mandalorian?

Moff Gideon’s clones are doubles of himself, which he had aimed to enhance with the power to wield the Force.

The Mandalorian season 2 featured the revelation that an Imperial facility was housing experiments by Dr Pershing on the blood of children with high midichlorian counts. In the Mandalorian season 3 finale, Moff Gideon revealed that he was seeking to make “perfect” clones with the best parts of him, augmented with the ability to use the Force.

In the monologue style beloved of the best movie villains, he said: “I was isolating the potential to wield the Force, and incorporating it into an unstoppable army.” Scary stuff!

What happened to Moff Gideon’s clones in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8?

Moff Gideon’s clones were seemingly killed by Din Djarin when he flooded the room of cloning chambers.

Gideon himself was then later burned, seemingly to death, in a huge explosion caused by the crashing Mandalorian ship. Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and Baby Yoda would have been fried too, were it not for the cute little guy and his Force abilities. What a hero.

Obviously, even after the fiery inferno seemed to engulf him, plenty of people will still be asking: is Moff Gideon dead? After all, we’ve seen some of the best Star Wars characters survive worse. For now, though, we can look ahead to the Ahsoka release date and the emergence of another Imperial baddie: Grand Admiral Thrawn.

