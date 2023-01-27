Who is Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian? With The Mandalorian season 3 now right on the horizon, there’s no better time to get familiarised with the variety of people and creatures inhabiting the world around Din Djarin.

The Mandalorian characters are an eclectic bunch ranging from ruthless Star Wars bounty hunters, to now-iconic Star Wars aliens (such as Baby Yoda himself) and even the occasional Star Wars droid. Some of these have been in the TV series since the beginning, and some joined in the sci-fi series’ second season.

One of those characters who joined the Star Wars series’ cast in season 2 was Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kyrze. She teamed up with Din Djarin, eventually aiding him to recover Grogu from the Star Wars villain Moff Gideon. We also know that she’ll play a major role in season 3. But who is Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian?

Who is Bo-Katan Kryze?

Bo-Katan is a Mandalorian, first seen in the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars.

She was aligned with a renegade group of Mandalorians called Death Watch, and in the Clone Wars she fought alongside Pre Vizsla before he was killed by the Sith Darth Maul, who temporarily became the ruler of Mandalore. She vowed to unseat Maul, who would also go on to kill her sister Duchess Satine.

She then played a vital role in the siege of Mandalore, which eventually led to Maul’s capture. After this, Bo-Katan helped to restore order to the planet and during the era of the Galactic Empire she helped Mandalore to resist its tyranny.

Bo-Katan eventually became the ruler of Mandalore when she was gifted the darksaber by Sabine Wren, however she lost the weapon during the Great Purge of Mandalore, and then would leave Mandalore too.

What does Bo-Katan want in The Mandalorian?

Bo-Katan wants to reclaim the darksaber. She was after the legendary weapon – possession of which makes a person the ruler of Mandalore by Mandalorian tradition – when she helped Din Djarin rescue Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon.

However, when Din Djarin confronted Moff Gideon himself, he won the darksaber, technically making him the rightful ruler of Mandalore. This made Bo-Katan, whose only goal was to get the darksaber herself, furious with Mando.

So, in The Mandalorian season 3 it’s likely that Bo-Katan will continue her pursuit of the weapon, therefore becoming an adversary of Din Djarin’s along the way.

Who plays Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian?

Bo-Katan is played by Katee Sackhoff in The Mandalorian. The actor reprises her role as the Star Wars character after also voicing Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars animated series.

She’s one of the only Star Wars voice actors to also portray their roles in live-action, while others like Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger, and Sabine Wren have been recast.

That’s all we have for Bo-Katan for now. For more on Star Wars, check out our guide to the Andor season 2 release date, as well as our Andor season 1 recap and our Andor cast guide. Or, take a look at the Ahsoka release date and The Acolyte release date.