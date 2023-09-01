What is the One Piece live-action season 2 release date? The seas just got a lot busier as tons of new One Piece fans have joined Monkey D Luffy’s adventures to become king of the pirates. But with only eight episodes and still plenty of uncharted territory to discover, fans are already wondering if we’ll get a second season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series.

Based on one of the best anime series of all time, Netflix’s One Piece shows us the beginning of Monkey D Luffy’s quest to find the One Piece treasure in the real world. Seeing all our favorite One Piece characters come to life was a treat, but as many anime veterans know, Netflix’s show didn’t tell the whole story. And we want more.

Below, we investigate if and when we can expect to see the One Piece live-action season 2 release date. From cliffhangers to fan reactions, we’ve investigated every detail for your exciting journey on the cinematic high seas.

Will there be a One Piece live-action season 2?

Currently, Netflix hasn’t confirmed if its live-action One Piece series will have a season 2.

However, judging from the largely positive response from critics (read our One Piece live-action review here!) and the 94% Rotten Tomatoes score from fans, we are betting the Straw Hats will return in 2025.

Now, you may still be concerned; after all, Netflix does have a history of canceling its shows. But we are pretty confident in our guess that we’ll see Luffy and his crew again, since the streamer also rewards its popular IPs. The Sandman season 2 has been confirmed, and Stranger Things season 5 is on its way. Both these Netflix series are expensive endeavors, yet we have multiple installments to enjoy, so One Piece has every shot at getting another chapter, too.

If you have already seen the One Piece live-action ending for season 1, you’d also know that the show ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. Luffy and the gang are getting ready to finally sail the Grand Line to look for the One Piece treasure. We also saw that the anime villains of the series, Buggy the Clown and Alvida, want revenge and are coming after our favorite Devil Fruit user.

The One Piece anime also has over 1000 episodes, and Netflix’s series didn’t even finish the East Blue Saga (the first saga in the anime’s timeline). So yeah, we have plenty of story threads that need follow-ups and future content to get through as well. Hopefully, we receive news from Netflix soon about a season 2. Keep your eyes on this page as we update you on all the latest details.

