How do you watch One Piece in order, including all the One Piece movies? With over 1000 episodes, 15 movies, and showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon, it’s safe to say that few anime series are as intimidating as One Piece. However, despite the daunting amount of content that you need to sail through on your small screens, let’s make one thing clear: it would be a crying shame to miss out on this iconic show.

One Piece is known as one of the best anime series of all time for a reason. Telling the story of Monkey D Luffy and his quest to become King of the Pirates, it’s a series like no other, packed with action, adventure, and of course, plenty of wacky anime villains. Over the years, we’ve fallen in love with all the One Piece characters, and as anime becomes more popular with fans eyeing up potential shows, more newbies are encountering the Straw Hat crew too.

But in the deep sea of stories, you may wonder how to make sense of One Piece’s sprawling timeline and where to begin your journey. Well, fear not! The Digital Fix is here as your trusty navigator as we break down how to watch all of One Piece in order, going through the entire series so far and all of the One Piece movies too.

How to watch One Piece in order, including the movies:

The best way to watch One Piece is chronologically with the series and movies together. But considering that there are 15 One Piece movies and over 1000 episodes, this may seem like a daunting task.

So, below we have separated the massive episode list that is One Piece into its Sagas. Here we go through the complete list of all the One Piece arcs, anime movies, and of course, some good old One Piece filler episodes too.

1. One Piece in order: East Blue Saga

Romance Dawn arc (Episodes 1-3) Orange Town arc (Episodes 4-8) Syrup Village arc (Episodes 9-18) One Piece: The Movie Baratie arc (Episodes 19-30) Arlong Park arc (Episodes 31-44) Loguetown arc (Episode 45) Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles (Episodes 46-47) Loguetown arc cont (Episodes 48-53) Clockwork Island Adventure Movie Warship Island arc (Episodes 54-61)

2. One Piece in order: Alabasta Saga

Reverse Mountain arc (Episodes 62-63) Whisky Peak arc (Episodes 64-67) Diary of Koby-Meppo (Episodes 68-69) Little Garden arc (Episodes 70-77) Drum Island arc (Episodes 78-91) Alabasta arc (Episodes 92-130) The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta Movie Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals Movie Post-Alabasta arc (Episodes 131-135)

3. One Piece in order: Sky Island Saga

Goat Island arc (Episodes 136-138) Dead End Adventure Movie The Cursed Holy Sword Movie Ruluka Island arc (Episodes 139-143) Jaya arc (Episodes 144-152) Skypiea arc (Episodes 153-195) G-8 arc (Episodes 196-206) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island Movie

4. One Piece in order: Water 7 Saga

Long Ring Long Land arc (Episodes 207-219) Ocean’s Dream arc (Episodes 220-224) Foxy’s Return arc (Episodes 225-228) Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle Movie Water 7 arc (Episodes 229-263) Enies Lobby arc (Episodes 264-290, 293-302, and 304-312) Boss Luffy Historical Specials (Episodes 291-292, 303, and 406-407) Post-Enies Lobby arc (Episodes 313-325) Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura

5. One Piece in order: Thriller Bark Saga

Ice Hunter arc (Episodes 326-335) Chopper Man Special (Episode 336) Thriller Bark arc (Episodes 337-381) Spa Island arc (Episodes 382-384)

6. One Piece in order: Summit War Saga

Sabaody Archipelago arc (Episodes 385-405) One Piece Film: Strong World One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase Amazon Lily arc (Episodes 408-417) Straw Hats Separation Serial arc (Episodes 418-421) Impel Down arc (Episodes 422-425) Little East Blue arc (Episodes 426-429) Impel Down arc cont (Episodes 430–456) Marineford arc (Episodes 457–489) Post-War arc (Episodes 490–516)

7. One Piece in order: Fish-Man Island Saga

Return to Sabaody arc (Episodes 517–522) Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friendship Movie Fish-Man Island arc (Episodes 523–574)

8. One Piece in order: Dressrosa Saga

Z’s Ambition arc (Episodes 575–578) One Piece Film: Z One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia Movie Punk Hazard arc (Episodes 579–625) Caesar Retrieval arc (Episodes 626–628) Dressrosa arc (Episodes 629–746)

9. One Piece in order: Whole Cake Island Saga

Silver Mine arc (Episodes 747–750) One Piece Film: Gold Zou arc (Episodes 751–779) Marine Rookie arc (Episodes 780–782) Whole Cake Island arc (Episodes 783–877) Reverie arc (Episodes 878–889)

10. One Piece in order: Wano Country Saga

Land of Wano arc Act 1 (Episodes 890–894) Carbonic King arc (Episodes 895–896) One Piece: Stampede Movie Land of Wano arc Act 2 (Episodes 897–906) Romance Dawn arc (Episode 907) Land of Wano arc Act 3 (Episodes 908 -present) One Piece Film: Red

How to watch all the One Piece movies in order:

If the list above seems intimidating and you’d prefer to stick to film over series, we’ve made a list of all the One Piece movies in order, away from their Sagas.

While watching the anime along with the movies is always recommended, you can get a brief overview of the One Piece timeline via the films. So if you aren’t afraid of some knowledge gaps, check out our list below.

Here is how to watch all the One Piece movies in order:

One Piece: The Movie (watch after episode 18) One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure (watch after episode 53) The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta Movie (watch after episode 130) One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (watch after episode 130) One Piece: Dead End Adventure (watch after episode 138) The Cursed Holy Sword (watch after episode 143) One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (watch after episode 224) One Piece: The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (watch after episode 228) One Piece – Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura (watch after episode 325) One Piece Film: Strong World (watch after episode 381) One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase (watch after episode 381) One Piece Film: Z (watch after episode 578) One Piece Film: Gold (watch after episode 750) One Piece: Stampede (watch after episode 889) One Piece Film: Red (watch after episode 1030)

And that is how to watch One Piece in order! If you are still after more pirate action, fans can look forward to Netflix’s upcoming One Piece live-action series, set to release on August 31, 2023. We also have a list of the best anime characters of all time and the breakdown of Luffy’s Gear 5.

Finally, check out all the new anime and new movies coming our way and our list of the best movies of all time.