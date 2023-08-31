All the Devil Fruit users in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series

Who are the Devil Fruit users in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series? Anime fans buckle up because Netflix’s One Piece series is finally here.

That is right, One Piece fans, one of the best anime series of all time has been adapted for our small screens with Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats in a brand new form (literally). The One Piece live-action release date has brought a few changes to the anime, built up some relationships, but most importantly, it gave plenty of screen time to some of the best One Piece characters‘ superhuman abilities.

Here is our guide listing every Devil Fruit user so far in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. Below, we break down their powers the type of Devil Fruit they have, and discuss the future of the show. Warning: minor spoilers ahead!

Every Devil Fruit user in the One Piece live-action series:

Monkey D Luffy

Buggy the Clown

Alvida

Monkey D Luffy – Gomu Gomu No Mi

The first Devil Fruit user we officially meet in Netflix’s series also happens to be the show’s main character – Monkey D Luffy. As we learn via some handy flashbacks, Luffy ate the Gomu Gomu No Mi fruit as a kid. The Gomu Gomu no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that lets Luffy turn into the rubber-limbed man we all know and love today.

However, if you are a One Piece anime veteran, you’d know that Luffy Gear 5 has been revealed, and with it, we learned the truth about his Devil Fruit. We won’t give away any spoilers in case you want to watch all of One Piece in order for yourself, but we will say there is more to the Gomu Gomu No Mi than meets the eye.

Buggy the Clown – Bara Bara No Mi

Buggy the Clown is one of the first Devil Fruit users to go up against Luffy in the East Blue saga, so of course, he made an appearance in the Netflix series, too. The anime villain has the powers of the Bara Bara no Mi, another type of Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, which lets him split his body into pieces and control his detached limbs from afar.

As we see in the Netflix series, this makes Buggy immune to slashing damage. He is a very worthy adversary and also reminds viewers that Devil Fruit users can’t swim when he traps Luffy in a glass box filled with seawater.

Alvida – Sube Sube no Mi

OK, so this one is a bit cheeky. Technically, Alvida isn’t a Devil Fruit user yet. But since she is the first enemy to face Luffy in the series and will be getting her powers if Netflix goes ahead and continues with the Loguetown arc in season 2, we’ve put her on our list.

After facing Arlong at the end of season 1 of One Piece, Luffy will be off to Loguetown before the Grand Line, where he will meet Alvida once again. Alvida (at this point) has eaten the Sube Sube no Mi Devil Fruit, which makes her body smooth and slippery.

It is another Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, which is more defensive. Most attacks and objects just slide off Alvida’s body.

For now, those are all the Devil Fruit users in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. However, if season 2 does go ahead, there will be more superpowered folks coming alongside Alvida, so keep this page bookmarked as our list grows!

