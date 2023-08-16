What is the One Piece treasure?

What is the One Piece? With over 1000 episodes and 15 movies, let’s be honest, the adventures of Monkey D Luffy are nearing their end, but despite all the arcs, filler, and stories we’ve seen on the high seas, many fans are still confused about the treasure that the Straw Hat pirates are so desperately after – the One Piece.

One Piece is hands down one of the best anime series of all time, giving us adventure, outrageous devil fruit users, and some of the best anime characters ever created. But despite all the One Piece characters‘ backstories and wacky lore, one thing has remained a mystery; the titular booty called the One Piece.

So like all good anime fans, The Digital Fix has done some digging and is here to answer all your burning questions below. Here we explain what the One Piece is and if Luffy will ever find it.

What is the One Piece?

The One Piece is the mysterious treasure left by Pirate King Gol D Roger, Captain of the Roger Pirates, before his death. Any pirate that manages to find the booty will be dubbed the new King of the Pirates.

It is this treasure which drives the entire anime series forward, as Luffy is adamant about finding it for himself and gaining the prestigious title. But after watching all of One Piece in order with its 1000 episodes and 15 movies, you may be wondering what this treasure actually consists of. What are the Straw Hats actually after?

Well, unfortunately, only the Roger Pirates crew knows what the One Piece treasure is exactly. However, there have been some clues thrown our way, so we aren’t completely lost. Throughout the series, we slowly learn that a man called Joy Boy left behind a treasure of immeasurable value at the end of the Grand Line on an Island that would later be called the Laugh Tale.

Stories of Joy Boy gained Gol D Roger’s attention, and he was the adventurer to first find the treasure depicted in the stories. It is said that upon seeing the One Piece treasure, Gol D Roger began to laugh, with joy or due to a joke we don’t know. But his laughing does indicate that the One Piece is special and will likely break our expectations.

His reaction could mean that the One Piece hasn’t got any money to it but is instead a pun, joke or lesson. It could be nothing and, instead, serve as a reminder to crews that friendship and loyalty built up along the way were the real treasures all along. Still, this hasn’t been confirmed yet, so we will have to wait for Luffy to discover the secret.

Has the One Piece ever been found?

Only Gol D Roger has found the treasure that has now become known as the One Piece. However, Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats did get close during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, when Usopp tried to ask Silvers Rayleigh about the treasure.

However, Luffy put a stop to the questioning since he didn’t want any major buffs or intel helping him on his big quest. So far, it seems like Luffy is chasing a dream as we are 1000 episodes in, and still, the treasure hasn’t turned up.

But the anime does have to end at some point, and we are certain that Luffy will manage to achieve his goal of becoming King of the Pirates at some point. So fingers crossed that our sea fairing rascals manage to track down their big score soon!

Fans can look forward to revisiting the start of One Piece again with Netflix’s upcoming One Piece live-action series on August 31, 2023. Or, if you are after more current Straw Hat fun, here is our guide going over Luffy Gear 5, and all the One Piece filler episodes you can miss.

