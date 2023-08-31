What is The Grand Line in One Piece? Netflix has just released its latest live-action anime adaptation, and this time Luffy and his crew are on full display. However, with over 1000 episodes in the original anime, new fans may be feeling pretty lost, especially when it comes to the vast world of One Piece.

If you are new to the world of One Piece and have just dived into Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, you may be confused about the map that every pirate is after this season. Yes, it is easy to grasp that Luffy is after the treasure, the One Piece, but its location can be confusing to folks unfamiliar with the lore of one of the best anime series around.

Well, as Straw hat enthusiasts, The Digital Fix is here to help you navigate the wacky One Piece universe. Here is our guide explaining The Grand Line, breaking down what it is exactly, and why it’s considered to be extremely dangerous among the scallywags on the high seas.

What is The Grand Line in One Piece?

The Grand Line is a massive sea route that wraps around the entire world and is the only way to circumnavigate the globe. So, it isn’t one place; instead, it is a passage used by pirates and adventurers, and it is said that the last island on the Grand Line is where Gol D Rodger hid the famous treasure, the One Piece.

So basically, if you want the title of King of the Pirates like all the One Piece characters do, you’ll need to navigate The Grand Line to do so. However, if you are familiar with the Shounen anime, you’d know that there is even more to The Grand Line, making it a difficult and complicated route.

So firstly, the Grand Line is also cut in half by the Red Line, which separates the route into two halves. The first is known as Paradise, while the other (and more dangerous half) is called the New World. The Grand Line and the Red Line form an X which divides the world of One Piece into four seas: the North Blue, South Blue, East Blue, and West Blue.

The South and East Blues are located outside of Paradise, and this is where Netflix’s One Piece live-action series takes place as Luffy searches for a map to the Grand Line. The Grand Line going forward will be the main setting for this story as Luffy chases after his dreams of becoming King of the Pirates, so it’s vital that fans have an understanding of it going forward.

Why is The Grand Line so dangerous?

You may have noticed that tons of folks have warned Luffy of the danger that is The Grand Line. And they aren’t wrong since the Grand Line is notoriously difficult to sail due to its strange phenomena and the dangerous pirates that sail the route.

Not only are there natural obstacles and overpowered enemies to deal with in The Grand Line, but it is also impossible to use a regular compass while sailing on the route. In order to make any progress in The Grand Line, crews need to use a special device called a Log Pose to help them navigate from island to island.

So yeah, for Luffy, who is a pirate newbie and also a Devil Fruit user – meaning he can’t swim – this is a treacherous place, to say the least. Still, Luffy is one of the best anime characters for a reason and is delightfully determined to succeed against the odds. His journey is always a joy to watch. So we can’t wait to see Netflix bring the Grand Line to life in One Piece season 2 once the East Blue saga wraps up.

