One Piece live-action cast – meet the stars of the Netflix series

Who is in the One Piece live-action cast? One Piece, the long-running anime adventure series, is headed to Netflix and the streaming service is going to be bringing audiences a live-action adaptation of the famous manga series and show.

This means that Luffy’s travels will be able to reach a huge international audience, and fans who are already invested in the story will be able to see their favourite plot-lines and One Piece characters in live-action, which is always fun too. There’s not a lot of information about the One Piece live-action series just yet, but like the anime series we know that the new Netflix series will begin with the introductory East Blue saga.

From there, the One Piece live-action series will tell the tale of the formation of the Straw Hats and Luffy’s ambition to become the Pirate King. A big, important component of the adventure will be the One Piece live-action cast: we’ve had a lot of names confirmed, so let’s get to know them.

Who is in the One Piece live-action cast?

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy is the main character in One Piece. He’s the leader of the Straw Hats, and it’s his ambition to find the One Piece and become the Pirate King that kicks of his exploration of the seas and the entire series.

In the One Piece live-action series, Luffy will be played by Iñaki Godoy; a Mexican actor with lots of Netflix experience. Godoy previously starred in drama series Who Killed Sara? but his time as Luffy will be his biggest role yet.

Emily Rudd as Nami

Alongside Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd will be playing fellow main character Nami. Nami is a mysterious thief who also has ambitions of finding the One Piece by uncovering a map to the Grand Line, where the One Piece is rumoured to be hidden. Rudd has previously worked on Amazon Prime series Hunters, in which she played Clara.

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro is a highly talented swordsmen, who uses his skills in his job as a bounty hunter. Like Luffy and Nami, Roronoa Zoro has greater ambitions though, and he wants to achieve the title of the best swordsmen in the world.

In the new One Piece live-action, the character will be played by Mackenyu. Mackenyu is known for starring in a live-action anime adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin, where he played the final villain. He also had a small role in Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Usopp is a vital member of the Straw Hats, as a sniper and all-round talented marksman. He’s also an ingenious inventor, and is able to craft himself a range of weapons. As well as being loyal to his friends, the character is also in-search for his father’s affection and recognition as a fellow pirate.

In the series, Usopp is played by Jacob Romero Gibson, and the role as one of the One Piece main characters is by far his biggest to date.

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Taz Skylar will take on the role of Sanji in the One Piece live-action cast. The character is a master chef, who’s goal is to locate the All Blue so that he can spread his great food around the world. He fights mostly with the legs, meaning that he is an expert at kicks. Skylar had a small role in the tense drama movie Boiling Point, and is also an experienced stage actor.

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Shanks is an important supporting character in One Piece, because he’s the leader of the infamous Red-Haired Pirates. His leadership and reputation inspired Luffy to found his own pirate crew, and Shanks was his childhood idol. Peter Gadiot, who recently starred in acclaimed thriller series Yellowjackets, takes on the role.

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is one of the leaders within the Navy, who the Straw Hats are trying to avoid being captured by. Captain Morgan has a big ego, which he passed onto his son Helmeppo, and he’ll be played by One Piece live-action cast member Langely Kirkwood who had a small role in violent action movie Dredd.

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Helmeppo is Captain Morgan’s son, and he uses the status of his father to bully those around him and get what he wants. In other words, he’s a nasty piece of work but will be sure to be a lot of fun to watch on the screen. He’s played in the One Piece live-action series by Aidan Scott, who is a young break-through actor coming into the show fresh from background appearances.

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Buggy is the clown-themed leader of the Buggy pirates. Despite his appearance, he’s a fearsome adversary who runs a powerful crew. Buggy’s Devil Fruit gives him the power to spilt his body into different parts, which he can then control individually.

Buggy will be played in the One Piece live-action cast by Jeff Ward, who is an experienced actor best known for his time on the Marvel series Agents of SHIELD as Deke Shaw.

Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Steven Ward will star in the One Piece live-action cast as Dracule Mihawk; a character who is recognised as the greatest swordsman in the world. That’s a title that Roronoa Zoro, so you can imagine the conflict that might emerge between the two.

That’s it for now on the One Piece live-action cast. For more on One Piece, we’ve got plenty of guides on One Piece Film: Red, including our explainers on Uta explained, Tot Musica explained, and you can find out the answer to is One Piece Film: Red a musical.