Indiana Jones cast and characters – all the stars in the hit movies

Who’s in the Indiana Jones cast? Shh, can you hear that? It sounds like…the sound of a whip snapping. You know what what means, right? It means that everyone’s favorite hunky archaeologist, Dr. Henry Jones, is back!

In 1981, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg united to create one of the best adventure movies of all time, starring one of the most impressive actors of his generation, Harrison Ford. We’ve followed Indiana Jones around the world for decades now, and we’ll soon see him again with the Indiana Jones 5 release date.

We all know and love Indy himself, but what about the rest of the cast? Who plays his ever-changing entourage, and what are they up to now? Well, hold onto your hats (like Indy is known to do) and strap in, because we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about the Indiana Jones cast.

The main Indiana Jones cast:

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

Ke Huy Quan as Short Round

Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr.

River Phoenix as Young Indy

Kate Capshaw as Willie Scott

Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams

Denholm Elliott as Marcus Brody

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Alison Doody as Elsa Schneider

Cate Blanchett as Irina Spalko

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Quite frankly, the coolest man in cinema hardly needs introducing. But let’s do it anyway, just because we love him so. Dr. Henry Jones Jr. —AKA: Indiana Jones — is the title character of the action movie franchise. Inspired by the protagonists of 1930’s serials, Indy is the brainchild of George Lucas.

Indiana is perhaps one of the most easily recognizable characters in movie history, always sporting his signature leather jacket, bullwhip, and fedora. Intensely knowledgeable about forgotten civilizations, a linguist, and a well-worn traveler, he’s is basically cinema’s hottest nerd. When he’s not moonlighting as an adventurer, he’s a professor of archaeology and earning the loving gazes of his female students.

Played by Harrison Ford (our begrudged King) since the original ‘80s movie, the character has become synonymous with the actor over the years. Ford made his name as Han Solo in George Lucas’ Star Wars movies, which launched him into the role of big-screen hero. The Fugitive, Witness, and Blade Runner are just a few of our favorite roles of Ford’s. You’ll soon catch him playing Thunderbolt in the MCU‘s Captain America: Brave New World next year.

Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

Indy’s had a lot of ladies in his life, but Marion Ravenwood is his true love. (At least, that’s what we’re supposed to believe, since the two eventually ended up tying the knot in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.) The daughter of a famous archaeologist, Marion traveled with her father across the world, meeting Indy at a young age.

Their romance ended badly, and they wouldn’t reunite until the events of Raiders which, canonically, takes place in 1936. Marion would go on to marry Colin Williams, but her son, Mutt, is actually fathered by Indy himself. A skillful drinker and a formidable force against Indy, Marion is one of (if not the) most memorable female character in the franchise.

Karen Allen isn’t just known for her work in the Steven Spielberg movies. In fact, her career began in the comedy movie Animal House, and would also appear in the pilot episode of the long-running TV series Knots Landing. As well as some Broadway work post-Indy, Allen also went on to star in Scrooged, Malcolm X, and The Perfect Storm.

Ke Huy Quan as Short Round

Short Round is potentially one of the best Indiana Jones sidekicks, and with good reason. His quick-witted persona and desire to say whatever comes to his mind makes for hilarious back-and-forth between him and the older, sterner adventurer. And though he’s small, he’s not afraid to throw a punch to defend his beloved Indy.

As the story goes, Indiana Jones found Short Round while the orphaned boy was trying to rob him. Instead of turning him in, Indy kept him as one of his contacts in Shanghai, which was smart, since Short Round ends up driving them (not so carefully) away from danger. He may have only appeared in The Temple of Doom, but he’ll always stand out as one of the best characters.

The past year has been an incredible one for Ke Huy Quan, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. As the second lead in the science fiction movie, he bagged himself an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and even found himself on the Oscars stage standing next to Indy (Harrison Ford) himself when the movie won Best Picture. (No, you’re crying.)

Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr.

Even Indiana Jones isn’t except from daddy issues. His relationship with his father, Henry Sr., would come to light in The Last Crusade, where he was played by none other than James Bond himself, Sean Connery. As a professor of medical literature and an expert on Grail lore, Daddy Jones is just as much of an adventurer as his son.

The two had a turbulent relationship following the death of his wife and Indy’s mother Anna, and would only reunite in earnest when the two collide on their quest for the Holy Grail. You know what they say — there’s nothing like a near-death experience to bring father and son closer together.

Aside from starring in some of the best spy movies of all time as 007, Sean Connery also starred in one of the wildest thriller movies of all time: The Rock. Having also starred in Murder on the Orient Express, Time Bandits, and The Hunt for Red October, Connery was basically Hollywood royalty. Sadly, the actor passed away in 2020.

River Phoenix as Young Indiana Jones

We get our first glimpse of young Indiana Jones in The Last Crusade, where he’s played by River Phoenix. Young Indy quickly finds himself caught up in an adventure when he stumbles across some smugglers stealing a precious artifact — a core moment in his life that would go on to form his future passion.

In his short time on screen, Phoenix manages to check off the inception of every one of Indy’s classic traits, from his fear of snakes to the scar on his chin. Harrison himself requested that Phoenix played the part of his younger self after working with the young actor on The Mosquito Coast.

River Phoenix was a growing star in Hollywood’s eye, and is known for having starred in the Stephen King movie Stand by Me, Running on Empty, and My Own Private Idaho. It’s generally believed that Phoenix could have reached astounding heights in his career, but sadly, he passed away from a drug overdose in 1993. His brother, Joaquin Phoenix, would go on to become an Oscar-winning actor in his own right.

Kate Capshaw as Willie Scott

The Indiana Jones series hasn’t always been expressly known for its ability to craft female characters that serve a purpose beyond being a body for Indy to grab and aggressively kiss, and Willie Scott probably suffers the most of this curse. From the opulent opening musical number of The Temple of Doom, Willie Scott is firmly cemented as a dramatic and squawking sidekick. (Even Capshaw herself described Willie as “Not very appealing.”)

Kate Capshaw did one better than stealing Indy’s attention, however, since she would go on to marry Steven Spielberg, who she met while filming the movie. Her biggest credit to date is still Temple of Doom, though she did go on to star in several TV movies during the ’80s and ’90s.

Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams

Mutt Williams makes his first and only appearance in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He’s the son of Indiana Jones, a fact which neither of them knows for the majority of their time together. Mutt comes to Indy after his mentor, Harold Oxley, and mother Marion go missing. A leather-clad motorcycle enthusiast, Mutt is hard-headed and quick to find trouble.

At the time of the movie’s release, Shia LaBeouf was a major commodity. Having starred in the first of the Transformers movies, and the family movies Holes and The Even Stevens Movie. He would then go on to star in the Wall Street sequel, Fury, and two other Transformer movies. His career and presence in the public eye would fade after an arrest for disorderly conduct in 2017 and abuse allegations.

Denholm Elliott as Marcus Brody

Marcus Brody is one of the few Indiana Jones characters to appear in multiple films, popping up in both Raiders and The Last Crusade. It’s not surprising, considering he’s close with the Jones family. Brody attended Oxford with Henry Jones Sr., and would later to go on to work with Indy whilst acting as a curator for several prominent museums.

Between his appearances in Raiders and The Last Crusade, Elliott would appear in a handful of classic films, including the original Trading Places, Return from the River Kwai, and A Room with a View, the last of which would earn him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Prior to his work in Indiana Jones, he also starred in Alfie, A Bridge Too Far, and A Doll’s House.

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Alongside Marcus Brody, Sallah is an Egyptian excavator who comes back to lend a helping hand to Indy several times throughout the franchise. First appearing in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and returning once again in the new movie, Dial of Destiny, Sallah has proved himself time and time again as an ally for Jones.

John Rhys-Davies has been in the business long enough to have claimed some excellent roles. From TV roles to epic fantasy movies, he’s done it all. You’d probably know him most from The Merchant of Venice, The James Bond movie The Living Daylights, and…of course…The Lord of the Rings. (He only played one of the best Lord of the Rings characters — Gimli!)

Alison Doody as Elsa Schneider

As the femme fatale of the franchise, Elsa Schneider acts as both the angel and devil on Indy’s shoulder in The Last Crusade. Meeting Indy and Marcus Brody in Venice after they’ve been tasked with locating Dr Jones Sr., Elsa quickly catches the leering eyes of Indy with her classic beauty. But, plot twist: she’s a Nazi! A double below, considering Indy also finds out she had a fling with his dad. (Like father, like son!)

If being a Jones girl wasn’t enough, Alison Doody is also a Bond girl, playing Jenny Flex in A View to a Kill. A few TV roles have kept her busy in the years since The Last Crusade, but her most recent and notable role was in RRR, the epic action movie that made waves last year.

Cate Blanchett as Irina Spalko

Irina Spalko served as the first Indiana Jones villain in decades, coming up against the archaeologist in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. As a military scientist in the Soviet Army, Spalko is also a very skilled fencer and apparently boasts psychic powers. Her obsession with finding the Crystal Skull caused her to cross paths with Indy, but met a grisly fate when the aliens (yes, aliens) filled her mind with so much knowledge that it basically exploded.

Cate Blanchett…heard of her?! As one of the best actors of all time, Blanchett has become a Hollywood powerhouse with two Oscar wins and eight nominations. And Indiana Jones isn’t her only franchise. Blanchett has also appeared in the MCU, The Lord of the Rings, and Ocean’s 8. Through her roles in films such as The Aviator, Tár, Carol, and Elizabeth, she’s worked with some of the best directors you can imagine.

Everyone in the Indiana Jones cast

Below is a list of every credited actor from the Indiana Jones movies.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

Paul Freeman as René Belloq

Ronald Lacey as Major Arnold Toht

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Denholm Elliott as Marcus Brody

Kate Capshaw as Willie Scott

Ke Huy Quan as Short Round

Amrish Puri as Mola Ram

Roshan Seth as Chattar Lal

Philip Stone as Captain Philip Blumburtt

River Phoenix as young Indiana Jones

Sean Connery as Henry Jones, Sr.

Alison Doody as Dr. Elsa Schneider

Julian Glover as Walter Donovan

Cate Blanchett as Irina Spalko

Ray Winstone as George ‘Mac’ McHale

John Hurt as Harold ‘Ox’ Oxley

Jim Broadbent as Dean Charles Stanforth

Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams

Well, there you have it — the cast of Indiana Jones. There’s also plenty more to come once Dial of Destiny hits our screens, so as soon as we can lay our eyes on the shiny new characters soon to join the series, we’ll be sure and update this list to keep you in the know.

For more big screen adventures, check out everything we know about all this summer’s new movies, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission Impossible 7. You can also take a look at our list of the best movies of all time.