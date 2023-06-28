Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack – all listed songs and availability

Here’s everything you need to know about the Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack. Da-da-da-daaaaaaa… Da-da-daaa… Da-da-da-daaaaaaaaaa… Da-da-da-da-da.

John Williams’ score is just as much a part of the identity of Indiana Jones as Harrison Ford, his whip, and his nifty hat. With Indiana Jones 5 now in cinemas across the world, fans of the globe-trotting archaeologist can now witness his final adventure.

If you want to learn more about the new movie you can read our Indiana Jones 5 review. But below, we’ve got a deep dive on the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack

The Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack is composed by the legendary John Williams. Even though Steven Spielberg has left Indy behind, Williams returned to give another flick of his conductor’s wrist, crafting a score which is one of the best parts of the movie.

The soundtrack is both familiar and fresh, with old and new motifs and themes weaving through the adventure.

Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack tracklist

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack runs for a glorious 1:07:06, and consists of 18 individual tracks. This begins with ‘Prologue to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and ends with a different arrangement of Helena’s Theme, for violin and orchestra.

The complete Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack tracklist in order

Prologue to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 6:00

Helena’s Theme: 3:30

Germany, 1944: 4:42

To Morroco: 3:21

Voller Returns: 3:06

Auction At Hotel L’Atlantique: 2:58

Tuk Tuk In Tangiers: 3:35

To Athens: 2:17

Perils of the Deep: 2:31

Water Ballet: 4:53

Polybius Cypher: 2:39

The Grafikos: 4:39

Archimedes’ Tomb: 3:01

The Airport: 4:46

Battle of Syracuse: 2:50

Centuries Join Hands: 3:02

New York, 1969: 4:17

Helena’s Theme (For Violin And Orchestra) feat. Anne-Sophie Mutter: 4:59

Is the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack out?

The Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack is out now. It’s available on music streaming platforms including Spotify.

What’re you waiting for? Get listening to Williams’ sweet, sweet melodies.

Will John Williams retire after the Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack?

John Williams had initially said that his score for Indiana Jones 5 would mark the start of his retirement, however the multi-Oscar winning composer has since backtracked his comments. In a joint interview with Spielberg, Williams said he would return to score any future Steven Spielberg movie.

That leaves the door wide open and, personally, we don’t want the 91 year old composer to ever stop scoring movies, selfishly.

