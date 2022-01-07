Lord of the Rings characters ranked: the 10 best Lord of the Rings characters

Who are the best Lord of the Rings characters? J.R.R Tolkien’s epic saga helped shape modern fantasy movies, giving us some of the best stories of all time and a striking roster of characters in media today. From hobbits, to wizards, to immortal elves, there are plenty of figures who we meet during Frodo’s adventure, and many of them are truly unforgettable.

When looking at the massive world in Lord of the Rings, picking just ten characters is an incredibly tricky task. It’s no secret that every fan has their favourites and will fight for their top heroes until the bitter end. But hey, if Frodo could travel to Mount Doom, then The Digital Fix can at least crack a list rounding up the most distinctive and important characters in the adventure movies. Yep, you read that right movies. Sorry to any of my fellow book fans, but this list is purely looking at Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of Tolkien’s masterpiece.

That means no Tom Bombadil or Faramir (whose cinematic version just didn’t make the cut). All the characters listed below have appeared in at least one of the three movies: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, or The Return of the King. Now with that out the way, get ready to see which characters from Middle-Earth truly “rule them all”, and stands out as the best of the best in the hit fantastical franchise.

Aragorn

The dependable heir to Gondor, also known as Strider, Aragorn is a man you want on your team, period. A firm fighter, leader and stellar tracker, he ticks all the boxes for an A tier fantasy character and stands as one of the best in the entire cinematic genre. Fans of the Lord of the Rings films and books can all agree that Aragorn is cool personified and one of the central pillars holding the whole story together.

While Frodo is technically the hero in Lord of the Rings, Aragorn leads most of the heavy combat scenes in the series. Think of The Battle of Helm’s Deep in The Two Towers or the epic showdown in The Return of the King – much of the excitement and heart-racing action centres around Aragorn.

With the character leading the charge and guiding his comrades to victory, Aragorn is a true leader and a charismatic force that just can’t be beaten.

Samwise Gamgee

There are no if, buts, or maybes about it; without Samwise Gamgee, Frodo wouldn’t have completed his quest to destroy The One Ring. The anchor of the entire story, Sam, is the most steadfast character in Lord of the Rings, who perfectly captures the themes of hope and the simple desire to do good.

Even after being chased by Nazgûl, even when Frodo chooses Gollum over him during an argument, or even after almost getting eaten by the giant spider Shelob, Sam refuses to leave Frodo’s side.

It’s hard not to choke up seeing Sam continuously push through hardships for his friends or do everything he can to help master Frodo in the face of evil. What makes Sam’s hero journey arc even more striking is the amazing performance by Sean Astin, who manages to portray the humble hobbit’s likeability and unbreakable determination.

Gandalf

You shall not pass… this entry until you acknowledge one of the best fictional wizards of all time – Gandalf. Out of all the characters in the Lord of the Rings, Gandalf embodies everything that we love about fantasy. From a mysterious backstory, immense magical powers to a blinding rebirth as Gandalf the White in The Two Towers, it is easy to understand why this wizard has gone down as the most recognisable in cinematic history (sorry Dumbledore).

Gandalf also serves as something of a father figure to every member of the original Fellowship, thanks to Ian McKellen’s comforting yet stern attitude and humour paired with tough love for all the hobbits and their companions.

Widely respected and always appearing when everyone needs him the most, it is easy to fall in love with Gandalf and understand why every other character in the Lord of the Rings sees him as a force to be reckoned with.

Gollum

Gollum is the most quoted character in Lord of the Rings and is one of those charming villains that walk the line between sinister and hilarious. Let’s be honest who hasn’t done a Gollum voice or said “my precious” at least once in their life, right? We’re sure no one can forget the time when the creature dramatically complains about chips and bickers with Sam. On top of all these distinctive moments, Gollum himself is a complicated character who you oddly sympathise with while hating.

Seeing the shadow of his former self Smeagol come to the surface, and his relationship with Frodo pulls on your heartstrings making you feel pity for the poor creature. Similarly, seeing his sneakiness and brutal betrayal after such moments increases your loathing for the character tenfold.

We also have to acknowledge the stellar performance capture work of Andy Serkis for Gollum – which, on the basis of ingenuity, cements the character’s place on this list.

Frodo Baggins

A small hobbit bearing the fate of the world around his neck, Frodo Baggins is the likeable and innocent main protagonist in the Lord of the Rings. Despite his soft spoken-ness and gentle demeanour, here is a character full of bravery and compassion that you just can’t help but root for. But Frodo isn’t just your standard good guy. As the films progress, we see him become increasingly complex and affected by the forces of evil.

Throughout all three movies in Peter Jackson’s series, we see Frodo being tortured by Sauron’s influence and witness the power of the ring around his neck slowly change his personality and try to corrupt him during his quest to Mordor.

However, against all odds, including his lacking combat abilities, or that pesky stab wound from the Witch-King that he picked up in the first movie, Frodo pushes through it all – making him the ultimate underdog who we love to see succeed.

Éowyn

Shieldmaiden of Rohan and Witch-King killer, Éowyn, is one of the strongest and most family-oriented characters in the entire franchise. Niece of King Théoden and sister of Éomer, when her Uncle was under Saruman’s influence, and even when Aragorn rejected her awkward love confession Éowyn never faltered.

Much like Frodo and the rest of the hobbits, Éowyn is constantly underestimated and proves all her detractors wrong. In The Two Towers, she helps Aragorn organise the people of Rohan. In the final film, The Return of the King, we see her protecting her Uncle and killing the Witch-King of Angmar with Merry Brandybuck when no other person could – proving her worth to her Uncle in the fight for the age of men. So yeah, a kick-ass character all around.

Saruman

Nothing beats a good villain, and few are as sinister as Saruman the White. Saruman is a walking testament to evil’s corruptive nature and how dark desires can overwhelm a person to the point of no return. Seeing someone match and even beat Gandalf in a fight is already scary enough; however, then we witness the character usher in the Uruk-hai – the burly sun-proof Isengard Orcs, changing the combative game in the series.

From murder, imprisonment, brainwashing to deforestation, Saruman is a villain that overachieves and exceeds expectations. Thanks to Christopher Lee’s performance, the character also carries an air of elegance and pure intimidation that makes you shudder every time he is on screen.

Seeing the moment where his power wanes and that untouchable aura crack is super satisfying, making Saruman one of the best characters to fear, hate and smile at during their downfall.

Legolas

Legolas is hands down one of the most fun characters to watch during all the movies in the franchise. Every fight sequence he appears in, he steals the spotlight, every piece of dialogue he says just feels effortlessly cool, and I mean, come on, who else in the Lord of the Rings gets to toss a dwarf?

Speaking of Gimli, while it is hard to separate Legolas and the dwarf– as the duo are very much a classic comedic pair – the elf beats his friend for a spot in this list thanks to his style.

Throughout the films, we see the elf walk on snow like it is nothing, elegantly jump off walls and hurl himself at enemies, and even take down a massive Mûmakil using only his bow and arrow without breaking a sweat. If his combative prowess wasn’t enough, Legolas also proves himself to be a dependable friend who is constantly there for all the other characters in his party.

Arwen

There are only three main female characters in Lord of the Rings, but Arwen manages to set herself out from the rest of the pack. Kind-hearted and self-sacrificing, Arwen’s love for Aragorn adds an intense emotional layer to the entire series that makes you clench your seat as you internally scream every time the two are in danger or seem like they won’t be together in the end.

Sacrificing her immortality, Arwen chooses to stay in Middle-Earth as her family head to the Blessed realm – essentially forsaking safety and potentially facing Sauron’s wrath by following her heart. In The Fellowship of the Ring, we also see the character save Frodo’s Life -allowing the hobbit to venture to Mordor to save the day.

Adding sentimental and storytelling value to Lord of the Rings while also showing a softer form of strength to Éowyn ‘s fighter spirit, Arwen is an underrated character who deserves more respect.

Boromir

One does not simply make a best Lord of the Rings character list without mentioning Boromir, eldest son of Denethor II. Although he only appears in the first movie, Boromir shows how powerful the ring’s influence truly is and subsequentially how strong Frodo’s constitution is as its bearer. Played brilliantly by Sean Bean, the valiant Gondor warrior is the epitome of human nature – showing the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Desperate to save his home, Boromir suggests using the one ring against Sauron instead of destroying it. However, he soon finds himself swayed by the ring’s power and threatens Frodo for its possession. The character goes on to redeem himself, sacrificing his life for his hobbit companions in the face of the Uruk-hai.

Seeing the brave man die like that is hard, seeing his body being sent off to sea even harder, and realising the ring’s effects on mere mortals makes Boromir stand out as a memorable fixture in the franchise.

And there you have it, the ten best Lord of the Rings characters. A few honourable mentions go to Gimli, Pippin and Merry, and Treebeard (shout out to all the Ents)– who, after many internal arguments and debates, just missed the cut.

If you are after more fantasy, here is everything we know about Amazon Prime’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series.