Yellowstone season 5 will finish Kevin Costner’s drama series

After some months of rumours and speculation, it’s been announced that Yellowstone season 5 will end the drama series. Variety reports that a sequel TV series will pick up the mantle on the franchise without Kevin Costner’s role in the Yellowstone cast.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, says in a statement. “And I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

It’s believed that this follow-up thriller series will star Matthew McConaughey, who was rumoured to be drafted in as a replacement face of Yellowstone should Costner leave. As of yet, nothing’s been confirmed for what this new Yellowstone will look like.

Yellowstone has become a cornerstone of Paramount’s programming. Between the 1923 season 2 release date, Bass Reeves release date, and 6666 release date, there’s plenty to tide over fans of the Western without Costner.

The thriller movie star is currently working on Horizon, a passion project of his that started production recently. It’s reported Costner’s dedication to Horizon was a bone of contention with Yellowstone, and creator Taylor Sheridan.

Have a look at our list of new movies to see what else is coming out, and our best movies guide for more top entertainment.