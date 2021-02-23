EXCLUSIVE: Aliens, Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection are being remastered in 4K for 4K Blu-ray and Disney+ release

Now that Disney+ has launched 'Star' - their adult section on the streaming network, a few films are conspicuous in their absence. Three of them, we have been exclusively told, are currently undergoing a 4K remaster ahead of their debut on the service alongside a 4K Blu-ray release of each of the films.

Aliens, Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection are the only films in the Alien series not to have 4K editions available but this is set to change with the plan being to release them on Disney+/Star initially with a subsequent 4K Alien Collection heading to 4K Blu-ray some time in 2022.

We are trying to clarify what we can expect in terms of the versions of the films included in the set - both Aliens and Alien 3 have highly regarded director's cuts on other formats, so we hope they'll make it to 4K in some way too. We also expect the 4K Blu-ray releases to include new features and footage that has previously not been made available. We're trying to confirm more on this right now.

