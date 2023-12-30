Sigourney Weaver still loves this sci-fi classic that isn’t Alien

Sigourney Weaver is a Hollywood legend, known for her roles in some of the best movies of all time including Alien (and Aliens), Ghostbusters, and new movies like Avatar 2. In particular, Weaver has put in the hard work to leave a stamp on the science fiction genre and now she reveals the one sci-fi flick she really connected too.

Speaking with Collider, Sigourney Weaver spoke about how much she still loves Galaxy Quest – one of the best comedy movies of the ’90s. She was first asked what Sigourney Weaver movie she’d first want someone who doesn’t know her to see. She said Gorillas in the Mist, but then backtracked.”I almost said I’d want people to see Galaxy Quest first, instead of Gorillas in the Mist, because that is the way I really felt in outer space, like a blonde who doesn’t really know how to do anything [laughs].

Weaver elaborated, “So for me to play this character who could figure everything out and know what buttons to push, and do this and do that, and use a flame thrower, and all this stuff, that was acting, man! I really am Gwen,” continued Weaver, “and I love that movie. The movie is a love letter to all actors who go off and do these crazy stories.”

Galaxy Quest is a beloved cult classic, and is regarded by many as a pseudo-Star Trek movie. That’s because the movie is a parody of the franchise, managing to make fun of it in a loving way while still also telling a great sci-fi story.

Several Star Trek actors, including Star Trek captains William Shatner and Patrick Stewart, have shared their mostly-positive reactions to the movie, embracing its sense of humor.

Beyond that, Galaxy Quest also features an excellent cast. Weaver is joined by the likes of Sam Rockwell, Alan Rickman, and Tim Roth, who bring the movie to life perfectly. If you haven’t already seen it, it’s one to go immediately on your watch list.