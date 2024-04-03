We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

James Cameron got Aliens by threatening to write out Sigourney Weaver

When negotiating to take on science fiction movie Aliens, James Cameron got what he wanted because he threatened to write out its star, Sigourney Weaver.

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Aliens
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

Alien 

Nowadays, we imagine James Cameron gets whatever he wants without too much argument. But when he was negotiating a deal to bring the ‘80s movie Aliens to life, he had to play a major bluff, and it paid off perfectly.

After the incredible success of the first Alien movie, James Cameron swooped in to write and direct the sequel. The original horror movie in space hinged largely on the performance of Sigourney Weaver in the lead role, and Cameron was assured by 20th Century Fox she was tied in for a follow-up. When it came down to it, though, that wasn’t the case, so the studio and Weaver’s agent had to try and strike a deal.

It didn’t quite work out at first, as Cameron tells GQ, but he had a solution that would either make or break the science fiction movie.

“I called Lou Pitt, Arnold [Schwarzenegger]’s agent and I said ‘We’re kinda over this. We’ve decided we really like the story and all the Marine Corps characters, and the world we’ve created. And we’ve thought about it and we really just don’t need Sigourney. I’ve created all these characters and my pride of authorship tells me I should go ahead with this and we’ll just cut her out,'” Cameron explained.

Cameron claimed he would get to writing the new version of the story immediately, without the character of Ellen Ripley. But he had a trick up his sleeve. “Did I have any intention of doing that? No, not at all. But I happen to know Lou is in the same agency as Sigourney’s agent, and I knew the second he hung up with me, he would call him.”

YouTube Thumbnail

According to Cameron, the bluff worked, because a deal was done 12 hours later and he didn’t need to spend a second of his time writing a new script for the alien movie. Sigourney got her money, Cameron got to make his movie, and the world is a better place for it.

If you like the work of James Cameron, dive into the world of the Terminator movies.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.