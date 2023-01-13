Alien TV series from Fargo creator filming later this year

The Head of FX, John Landgraf, has provided an update on the long-planned Alien TV series from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. It is set to go into production later in 2023. The sci-fi series will serve as a prequel to the main Alien trilogy, and is set around the same time as Prometheus.

“Noah is currently in production on the fifth season of Fargo but he’s in active preproduction on Alien, he’s written scripts,” said Landgraf at a TCA event. “I think he’s meeting with his production designer in Austin this weekend, gearing up for production this year after he completes the fifth season of Fargo.”

Landgraf has previously said; “it takes place before Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. It takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in — so 70-odd years from now. Ripley won’t be a part of it or any of the other characters of Alien other than the alien itself.” This does seem to be ignoring the fact that Ridley Scott’s 2012 Alien sequel Prometheus is set in 2089, which is also nearly 70 years from now. Scott’s follow-up Alien: Covenant is set in 2104.

It doesn’t sound as if Michael Fassbender or his lovely flute will be returning for the Alien TV series. The series was first announced in 2020, so has taken some time to get off the ground.

The original Alien trilogy was released between 1979 and 1992 and involved directors Ridley Scott, James Cameron and David Fincher combining some of the best elements of science fiction, horror, and action. Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley has become an icon of cinema, as one of the greatest heroes of all time. Scott’s prequels have been more controversial, but many would like to see that trilogy completed.

