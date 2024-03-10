Aliens star Lance Henriksen hates one director, but won’t say who

Veteran actor Lance Henriksen has worked with many acclaimed directors over the years – most famously James Cameron in Aliens and Kathryn Bigelow in Near Dark. In a career that began in the early 1970s, spanning 150 movies, he has certainly worked with a wide variety of directors – but he claims that there’s only ever been one that he hated.

Lance Henriksen appeared in Sidney Lumet’s 1975 masterpiece Dog Day Afternoon, Steven Spielberg’s 1977 wonder Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Philip Kaufman’s 1983 sublime drama movie The Right Stuff. These all came before 1984’s The Terminator, 1986’s Aliens, 1987’s Near Dark, and 1988’s Pumpkinhead – directed by James Cameron‘s special effects collaborator Stan Winston.

Speaking recently to ComicBook.com, about his experience in some of the best horror movies and science fiction movies, Henriksen said; “When we did Near Dark, that was Kathryn Bigelow, who was as brave as you can get. And Stan Winston was a great director. He was very passionate and soothing and would do a good idea. I got really lucky.”

“I don’t even want to bring up Jim Cameron, because I have a long lifespan with him over a lot of different movies…I’ve been influenced by all of them that I work with because they all have this magical thing of, are they going to have a long career, or is this it? We’re all living in a kind of time gap. I loved them all, I really do. There’s only one director [I don’t like], I won’t tell you his name.” Cameron himself has something of a tough reputation, but many, many actors – such as Sigourney Weaver, Bill Paxton, and Kate Winslet – have returned to work with him time and again.

Bishop is one of the best, and most enduring characters in the Alien movies and his legacy lives on in Michael Fassbender’s android David from Prometheus and Alien Covenant. He’s one of the best robot movie characters of all time, even taking into account Cameron’s own Terminator and the replicants in Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner movies.

