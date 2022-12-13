The best Star Wars costumes: who is the best dressed in the galaxy?

What are the best Star Wars costumes? Throughout the multitude of Star Wars movies and TV series, we see all sorts of cool lightsabers, fancy Star Wars ships, and slick Star Wars droids. But, we’re here to decide who rules the galaxy when it comes to fashion.

While the fight between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire is a serious matter, that doesn’t mean that our favourite Star Wars characters can’t look good while they’re doing it. After all, with the Death Star hanging in the sky and Emperor Palpatine ready to kill anyone in his path, you never know when your last moment is going to be.

So, who’s the sharpest dresser in the galaxy? Who has the most striking helmet in outer space? Which Star Wars costumes are so iconic they have cosplayers copying them every year? Let’s take a look, shall we.

Rey

When we first meet Rey in the scrapyards on Jakku, her attire may seem make-shift and a little raggedy, but as the Sequel Trilogy progresses, she stays true to her heritage while incorporating various elements of those who came before her.

By the time The Rise of Skywalker – the worst movie in the franchise – comes along, Rey has shades of Padmé Amidala with the strap on her arm, and Luke Skywalker’s layered Tatooine outfit. Dressed for utility and combat, Rey’s simple, neutral look is super effective and makes her the only Jedi to place on this list.

Cad Bane

The Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett was a bit of a disappointment, it has to be said, but it did at least bring the Star Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane to the world of live-action for the first time. Better known for his appearance in the animated series The Clone Wars, Cad Bane is a bit of a Glup Shitto, but he sure does look cool.

Like something straight out of a Western, Bane dons a stylish cowboy hat, a heavy-duty trench coat, and a range of accessories that would make Batman envious. Even his breathing tubes, which are purely for health reasons, make him look all the more badass.

Darth Vader

There’s no way this Star Wars villain wasn’t making it on to the list! Sure, Darth Vader may not have the most practical or mobile costume in the galaxy, but it’s better than stewing in a bacta tank all day. After the battle on Mustafar in the 2000s movie Revenge of the Sith left Lord Vader a little worse for wear, his new Sith master provided him with a very cool but very bulky suit to wear.

He might not be able to run, but who needs agility when you are as menacing and as skilled with the Force as Vader is. Dressed head-to-toe in black, with a swishy cape, and a terrifying helmet, Vader’s image is one that strikes fear throughout the galaxy.

Han Solo

He might get called a scruffy nerf-herder by a certain princess, but Han Solo is probably the coolest character in the whole galaxy. The loveable rogue not only has the most iconic ship in the whole Star Wars timeline, and the best co-pilot, too, but he also oozes style.

Han’s staple outfit of off-white shirt, black waistcoat, and blue trousers is so easy to replicate, but impossible to pull off with the same panache as Harrison Ford. Out of all the Star Wars cast, there’s no one as fresh as Ford and his reluctant rebel.

Captain Phasma

The whole Stormtrooper aesthetic is pretty snazzy already, if not a little repetitive, but when the Sequel Trilogy introduced Captain Phasma, they went all out. I mean, she’s just so shiny! And the cape, too, which adds a certain regal quality to Phasma’s vibe.

While the Death troopers may be the most intimidating of the Empire’s army, Phasma is a class above and definitely one of the most exciting (if not a little underused) additions to the series.

Princess Leia

Okay, we know this one is very problematic, but the Star Wars scene that sees Princess Leia in a golden bikini is certainly iconic, and there’s no escaping the costume is a big part of that. The fact that Jabba the Hutt keeps Leia a slave and has her dress so inappropriately is a concern, for sure, but the impact this moment had on popular culture for years is huge.

The controversy runs deep with this one, as it later emerged that Marilee Heyer, the illustrator who came up with the original designs for the iconic Leia look, never received proper credit. It may be incredibly complicated, but it sure is an unforgettable Star Wars costume.

Boba Fett

When this guy showed up in the ‘80s movie Return of the Jedi, the Star Wars fandom lost their mind at just how cool Boba Fett looked. Unfortunately, he’s all style and no substance, as he proves by falling into a Sarlacc pit almost immediately. Hopefully, The Book of Boba Fett season 2 can help to redeem this character.

Still, that eye-catching green armour, complete with battle scars, jet pack, and an array of different weapons that should make Boba a formidable foe for anyone. We’d still rather watch The Mandalorian season 3, though.

Queen Amidala

As literal royalty, there should be no surprise that Padmé Amidala gets some breathtaking fits throughout her time in the Prequel Trilogy. The queen of Naboo has a very impressive catalogue of regal costumes, particular in the ‘90s movie The Phantom Menace, like the red number pictured above.

As the trilogy progresses, Padmé goes from decadent luxury, to combat-ready, minimalist outfits, to floral and floaty dresses for romantic meetings with Anakin Skywalker. Her style is so good, in fact, that you can find remnants of her costumes as an Easter egg in Luthen Rael’s collection in Andor season 1.

Kylo Ren

Most fans, and even the characters in the science fiction movie world of Star Wars, would agree that Kylo Ren is copying his grandfather’s style. Whether that’s a good thing or not, we’ll let you decide, but there’s no denying the fact that Ren looks absolutely badass.

If we break it down, his helmet is cooler than Vader’s, especially after it’s been cracked and melded back together with red detailing. His lightsaber is arguably the most fascinating design of them all, too. And let’s not forget, his cape is extra swishy, which goes perfectly with his dramatic, moody vibe.

Lando Calrissian

The true king of style in all the galaxy, though, has to be Lando Calrissian. Whether it be Billy Dee Williams’ portrayal of the smooth-talking smuggler in the Original Trilogy, or Donald Glover’s take in the spin-off thriller movie Solo, Lando always has enviable drip.

When Lando betrays the rebels on Bespin, it’s hard to stay mad at him because his blue and gold ensemble is just so classy. Nobody can wear a collared shirt and cape-like Calrissian. While everyone else is busy fighting for freedom, we’re pretty sure Lando was just organising his wardrobe, and we can’t blame him.

That's all the best Star Wars costumes for now.