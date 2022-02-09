The Book of Boba Fett season 2 release date – what’s next for the Star Wars bounty hunter?

When will The Book of Boba Fett season 2 be released? A better question is, will The Book of Boba Fett get a second season at this point? The Star Wars sci-fi series received mixed reviews from critics, with more than one journalist criticising its lack of focus on its main character and overreliance on fan service.

Still, you can’t keep a good franchise down, and if Twitter’s any judge, people have been watching. They’ve been watching to moan about it, but that’s unlikely to bother the House of Mouse, who’ll be looking at the future of Boba Fett’s TV series with a beady eye probably at the very moment I write these words.

So who will be in the second season of The Book of Boba Fett? When will it be released? And what might it be about? Well, we got up early to watch the episode and scoured the world wide web to bring you everything you know about The Book of Boba Fett season 2. Warning there’ll be some spoilers for the first season, so tread carefully if you’ve not got round to watching ‘Chapter 7‘ yet.

The Book of Boba Fett season 2 release date: When will Boba Fett return?

The Book of Boba Fett season 2 hasn’t even been greenlit, let alone started filming, so we can’t really speculate when a second series may arrive.

That said, there’s usually been about a year in between seasons of The Mandalorian – the closest approximation we have to Boba’s show – so we may see Fett again in 2023.

It’s likely that Fett will appear in Mando’s third season, so we’re confident we’ll see Boba before too long.

The Book of Boba Fett season 2 plot: What will happen in Book of Boba Fett season 2?

After the events of The Book of Boba Fett, the newly crowned daimyo of Tatooine appears to have grown bored of running a criminal empire. At the conclusion of ‘Chapter 7’, Boba told Fennec as the pair walked through the dusty streets that they weren’t suited to the life of a ruler.

In the end, he throws a melon to Krrsantan and the Modders suggesting that he intends to hand the rule of Tatooine over to his allies while he flies off on a new adventure. It’s slightly ambiguous, we admit, and we’re not sure why Boba would immediately vacate his throne after spilling so much blood to get it, but it’s a possible direction for The Book of Boba Fett season 2.

Blast him! Best science fiction movies

So if Boba and Fennec are leaving the Outer Rim’s dustiest planet, where are they going? Well, Temuera Morrison has an idea. He told IMDB he’d like to face off against the man who killed his clone daddy, Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu.

“I owe him big time for my dad. He’s done. He’s done,” Morrison said. “I’ve got my eye on him. He’s top of the list, in fact.” Now Windu is thought to be dead in the Star Wars universe, but the same was true of Darth Maul, and he kept on coming back. Maybe Mace will do the same?

The Book of Boba Fett season 2 cast: Who’s in The Book of Boba Fett season 2?

The Book of Boba Fett season 2 hasn’t even been announced yet, but we can hazard a guess as to who’ll get the nod if it does go into production.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen’s Boba and Fennec are both vital elements of the series, the Star Wars characters made an impressive double act, and it’d be a shame to see them split up.

Dead or alive: Best thriller movies

We can’t imagine a world in which Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin doesn’t appear in every new Star Wars series, so put him on the list of familiar faces who’ll crop up.

These new series have been pretty good at bringing back characters you think you’ll never see again, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Krrsantan and the Modders return in the future. Finger’s crossed in the next series, we get more Matt Berry as the voice of the droid 8D8 as well; we loved that guy.