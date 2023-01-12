Who is Din Djarin in The Mandalorian?

What do we know about The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin? Underneath a well-polished helmet sits a quiet, stoic Mandalorian warrior named Din Djarin.

Din Djarin is the main Star Wars character in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. He’s an intergalactic Star Wars bounty hunter, who gets drawn into much more sinister plans than he first expects. Away from his faceless exterior, the man remains a mystery because the audience won’t often catch the character talking about himself or opening up about his past.

But, there’s still plenty that we do know (or have been able to piece together) about Din Djarin. With The Mandalorian season 3 now right on the horizon, now’s the time to shed some light on the now-famous Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself.

Who is Din Djarin?

Din Djarin is a Mandalorin foundling who become a bounty hunter and warrior in the era of the New Republic, after the success of the Rebellion in overthrowing the Galactic Empire.

He became more important to the fate of the galaxy than he ever would have expected, when his journey intersected with the cutest Star Wars alien around, Baby Yoda. After capturing the little green fuzzball and giving him to the man who requested him, Din Djarin had a change of heart and embarked on a successful rescue mission. Since then, Baby Yoda and his space dad have been inseparable, travelling across the galaxy out of and into danger.

Din Djarin has also become important to the fate of Mandalore, because when he defeated Star Wars villain Moff Gideon in a duel, he became the rightful owner of the darksaber. This will tie into the events of The Mandalorian season 3, when Bo-Katan becomes his rival.

Where does Din Djarin come from?

Din Djarin comes from the planet Aq Ventina. However, he left the planet at a young age when it was attacked in the Clone Wars, and he was orphaned.

He was rescued from the Separatists’ Star Wars droids by a group of fundamental Mandalorians called Children of the Watch, and then raised as a foundling. He was trained in Mandalorian traditions, and learnt to become a fearsome warrior.

At some point, Din Djarin relocated to the Nevarro, joining a group of Mandalorians there. He worked for the group there, using his Beskar to provide for the foundlings there.

Is Din Djarin a good guy?

Much like Cassian Andor, Din Djarin is good guy: but, it’s also a bit more complex than that. When we first meet the character, Din Djarin is a bounty hunter largely motivated by securing credits and does some pretty bad things to get them.

However, this isn’t down to selfishness and while Din Djarin does appreciate a shiny new piece of armour every now and then, he also largely does this so he can provide the Beskar to the Mandalorian foundlings on Nevarro.

That’s everything you need to know about Din Djarin for The Mandalorian season 3. For more on Star Wars, check out our Andor season 1 recap and our guide to the Andor season 2 release date. Or, take a look at our explainers on the Ahsoka release date, and The Acolyte release date.