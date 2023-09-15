Is Band of Brothers streaming? How to watch the drama series

Is Band of Brothers streaming? Steven Spielberg, the man behind the haunting war tale Saving Private Ryan, isn’t much known for his small screen ventures. That said, Band of Brothers proves that his magic doesn’t only translate to the big screen, and that a TV series can be just as gripping as its Hollywood counterparts.

Band of Brothers was brought to life in 2001 and was one of the best drama series around at the time. Inspired by the best war movies, it was a creation between one of the best directors and best actors of all time. Literally — Steven Spielberg developed the show alongside Tom Hanks, and it’s become heralded as one of the best TV series ever made.

But if you’re looking to catch the series for yourself, you may be wondering which of the many streaming services has a hold on it. Luckily, we’ve got you covered on how to watch the thriller series, so read ahead to find out how to watch Band of Brothers.

Where can I watch Band of Brothers?

Luckily, Band of Brothers is currently available to stream online, and you can also buy the limited series on a couple of different platforms.

That means whether you’re looking to watch it for the first time, or add it permanently to your digital collection of the best Steven Spielberg movies, there’s an option for everyone.

Is Band of Brothers streaming?

Yes! Band of Brothers is currently available to stream on both Netflix and HBO’s Max.

If you’re not signed up to either, you can check out the current Netflix price and see what’s new on HBO’s Max this month. We can’t tell you which to sign up for, but either way, you’ll be able to watch Band of Brothers.

Is Band of Brothers on Netflix?

Brand of Brothers is now available to watch on Netflix!

It’s recently joined everything else new on Netflix this month, meaning it sits alongside all the other best Netflix series. There’s also plenty else to watch on the platform, and you can even unlock some special tricks with our guide to the secret Netflix codes.

Is Band of Brothers on Disney Plus?

Band of Brothers isn’t on Disney Plus, and it’s unlikely to be added there anytime soon, to be honest.

Since it’s just been added to the Netflix catalog, we doubt it would wind up on Disney Plus until it’s had its run on the other streaming sites. But there’s no problem, because there’s still plenty new on Disney Plus for you to get stuck into.

Is Band of Brothers on Prime Video?

Band of Brothers is currently available to buy on Prime Video.

Right now, you can buy the first episode in HD for $5.99, or the entire season for $19.99. You can also sign up to Max via Amazon Prime, so this may be your best port of call if you don’t have Netflix. Once you’ve done that, check out everything else new on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Is Band of Brothers on Blu-ray?

Good news — Band of Brothers is currently available on Blu-ray!

You can purchase the Blu-ray for $23.80 on Amazon right now. Alternatively, you can also purchase a bundle that includes the follow-up series, The Pacific, that’s currently going for $28.95. These shows aren’t exactly lighthearted, so we can’t say we recommend going directly back-to-back (unless you like the melancholy), but we definitely suggest owning both!

