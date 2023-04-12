Harry Potter TV series release date speculation, cast, and more news

What is the Harry Potter TV series release date? Well, the rumours were true. After years of speculation Harry Potter and the Wizarding World are finally transitioning to the small screen.

While fans across the globe will be familiar with the Harry Potter movies, but the recently rebranded HBO Max (now known as Max) hopes this new fantasy series will introduce a new generation to the magical world and The Boy Who Lived. So the question is, ‘When will the Harry Potter TV series be released?’ Well, we’ve been in touch with the local Auror department, that Legilimens down the pub, and even braved the Forbidden Section in Hogwarts to bring you everything we know about the Harry Potter TV series release date.

Do we know the Harry Potter TV series release date?

As of April 2023, we don’t know the Harry Potter TV series release date. According to Deadline, the show was announced on April 12 2023, at a presentation by Warner Bros. Discovery to investors and the press.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World,” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, said at the presentation. “In partnership with Warner Bros Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Realistically we probably won’t get the show until at least 2025, considering no cast, crew, or directors are attached to the project yet.

Who’s in the Harry Potter TV series cast?

We don’t know who will be in the Harry Potter TV series cast as it’s early days, but we’ll keep you updated as and when we learn who will star in the show.

If we were to speculate, we imagine that the people running the show will follow the same formula as the movies and cast unknowns as the children while more established actors will play the teachers and Harry Potter villains.

We do know that HBO Max will produce the show with help from Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The franchise creator JK Rowling will reportedly serve as executive producer alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

Will the original Harry Potter cast be in the TV series?

None of the original Harry Potter cast are expected to return to the franchise at this time. While the Harry Potter cast has previously spoken about potentially returning to the franchise in new roles, some of the original cast have distanced themselves from the franchise following comments made by JK Rowling about the trans community.

What’s the Harry Potter TV series plot?

Apparently, each season of the Harry Potter TV series will adapt one of the books. It’s likely then (but not confirmed) that the first season of the Harry Potter TV series will tell the story of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (or The Sorcerer’s Stone if you’re American).

The first book in the series introduced all your favourite Harry Potter characters and sees Harry learn about the existence of magic, the Wizarding World, and Hogwarts. It’s not all spellbook and wand waving, though, as Harry and his friends uncover a conspiracy to steal a valuable magical artefact known as the Philosopher’s Stone with the power to restore Lord Voldemort to life.

It was said that the Harry Potter TV series would last a decade which means some of the books may be stretched out across multiple seasons.

Is there a Harry Potter TV series trailer?

No, there isn’t a Harry Potter TV series trailer, and unless you’ve got a Time Turner, it’s going to be a long wait before we see any footage from the show. While we wait, why don’t you check out the trailer for the first Harry Potter movie below?

If you’re on the lookout for more fantasy TV news, check out our guides to the Rings of Power season 2 release date and the House of the Dragon season 2 release date. if that’s not enough, we’ve also got a list of the best TV series for you to enjoy.