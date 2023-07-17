Is Barbie streaming? How to watch the comedy movie

Is Barbie streaming? Whether you’ve been on board with the iconic doll from day one and have seen every single animated movie, or you’re just onboarding for the Barbenheimer Day fun, here we go over where you can catch the adventure movie.

Barbie is one of the most exciting new movies of 2023, and you probably know by now the Barbie release date and Oppenheimer release date are comically one and the same, but if you also want to know if it’s going to be on any of the best streamings services, we’ll explore the most popular ones and their chances of hosting this pool party.

This is how to watch Barbie, including any information about its digital release date and physical media.

Where can I watch Barbie?

Barbie releases on July 21, 2023, exclusively in cinemas, so you’ll need to head to the multiplex if you want to see it.

Oppenheimer is on the same day, so plan accordingly! No day-and-date release here, for a few months a theater will be the only way to watch what we hope will be one of the best Margot Robbie movies.

Is Barbie streaming?

Barbie is not streaming. It’s a theatrical exclusive from July 21, 2023, onwards, but we expect it to release digitally in the future before coming to Max.

The right platform for Warner Bros. movies at no extra cost is Max. There is no streaming release date just yet, so you’ll have to put on your best pink or blue pastel outfit and visit a cinema.

Is Barbie on Netflix?

Barbie is not on Netflix and is unlikely to ever come to Netflix due to how Warner Bros. streams its movies.

Warner Bros. Discovery content lands on Max, with some exceptions licensed out to other platforms. We don’t expect Barbie to be on Netflix, however.

Is Barbie on Disney Plus?

Barbie is not on Disney Plus and probably never will be, since it’ll stream on Max instead.

There’s a lot of Disney Plus content coming soon, but Barbie won’t be among its catalog. Why not watch one of the Marvel series instead?

Is Barbie on Prime Video?

Barbie will not steam at no extra cost on Amazon Prime Video but you will be able to purchase or rent it digitally, likely by the end of 2023.

When Barbie gets a VOD release date you can expect Amazon Prime Video to be one of the digital retailers offering copies of the film.

Is Barbie on Blu-ray?

Barbie has no Blu-Ray release date yet, but it will surely be available on disc by early 2024, shortly after it becomes available digitally.

We also have thoughts on the Barbie movie's body positivity and a big guide to the Barbie cast.