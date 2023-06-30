Everything new on HBO’s Max in July 2023

What’s new on HBO’s Max this month, in July 2023? Like us, you’re probably still adjusting to the recent rebrand of the streaming service from HBO Max to just Max. Once you’ve got past that, there’s an endless treasure trove of amazing movies and TV series waiting to be watched, and this month plenty more are coming, too.

July 2023 sees HBO’s Max landing some of the best movies around: from one of the best Clint Eastwood movies of recent years to Mad Max Chaos, classic Matt Damon ‘90s hits, and the best Quentin Tarntino movie, there’s a lot on its way which you should be very excited about. Of course, there’s still that awesome back catalogue too, and you’re probably going to want to rewatch Denis Villeneuve’s mighty sci-fi epic Dune as the Dune 2 release date inches closer.

To help you out with what to watch, we’ve put together a complete list of everything new on Max in July 2023. It’s a long, hefty list, so if you just want to see what we’re most excited about then you can scroll right to the bottom for our highlights of what’s new on Max. Either way, buckle up, and get ready for the ride.

New on Max for July 2023

New on Max July 1

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze –

Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The

Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage

Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

New on Max July 3

Married to Evil, Season 1, ID

New on Max July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC

Batwheels, Season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO

New on Max July 6

Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network

Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original

New on Max July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

The Plot Thickens, Season 4

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original

New on Max July 8

Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network

New on Max July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel

New on Max July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC

BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network

Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV

People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID

New on Max July 11

Craig of the Creek, Season 5A

High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID

Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC

New on Max July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel

Full Circle, Max Original

Gray Matter (2023)

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original

New on Max July 14

La Narcosatanica, HBO

Time Zone (2023), Max Original

New on Max July 15

A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original

American Masters (2023)

New on Max July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV

New on Max July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery

New on Max July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery

New on Max July 20

Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original

New on Max July 21

La Unidad, Season 3

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network

New on Max July 23

Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV

New on Max July 24

The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

New on Max July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV

New on Max July 26

After the Bite (2023), HBO Original

New on Max July 27

Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original

Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2

New on Max July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)

How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original

Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network

Superman & Lois, Season 3

New on Max July 29

August: Osage County (2013)

New on Max July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery

Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID

Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery

New on Max July highlights

American Sniper

Look, if you’re wanting a stress-free experience then the Clint Eastwood directed war movie American Sniper isn’t the droid you’re looking for. But, it’s a brutal and grounded portrayal of war, and Bradley Cooper gives a titanic performance as the decorated sniper Chris Kyle. Alongside Cooper is Luke Grimes, star of the Yellowstone cast, and Sienna Miller.

American Sniper was nominated for multiple awards and was one of the highest grossing movies of its year. We think it’s one of the best war movies, and once you’ve seen it for yourself you’ll probably agree.

The Meg

On the other end of the spectrum is The Meg. Jason Statham fights a huge, prehistoric Megalodon (a big shark). Do you really need more convincing?

The Meg’s biggest strength is that it isn’t trying to be Jaws. It knows it’s silly, and it embraces that with great action, amazing visual effects, and some good laughs. There are some genuinely jaw-dropping moments too, and one twist in particular is absurdly brilliant. With The Meg 2 release date coming in August, this is one to catch ASAP.

My Adventures with Superman

July is a great month for superhero animated series on Max. Not only do we have the return of Harley Quinn toward the end of the month with season 4, but also the debut of new animated series My Adventures with Superman.

Starring Jack Quaid in the leading voice role, the new show focuses on Clark Kent’s early days establishing himself as the Man of Steel. We absolutely love the look of the trailer, which boasts some gorgeous animation, lots of action, and lots of fun. After Snyder’s darker take on the superhero, now seems like the perfect time to reintroduce the world to the lighter side of it all.

That’s it on everything new on HBO’s Max this month. For more streaming options, check out our guide to what’s new on Netflix, and take a look at all the new movies coming in 2023. Or, have a flick through our picks for the best TV series of all time.